Game: McEachern (6-0, 1-0) at Marietta (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 28, McEachern 27
All-time series: McEachern leads 18-12-1
Prediction: Marietta 31, McEachern 28
McEachern had an 11-game winning streak going against archival Marietta, only to see it end when the Blue Devils came into Walter Cantrell Stadium and escaped with a 28-27 win last year.
The Indians are eager to get some payback tonight when they head to Northcutt Stadium.
On paper, this game could be the deciding factor on who wins Region 3AAAAAAA. On the field, the winner will have a big leg up.
“Both teams are having good seasons, and these are the type of games that you want to play in,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It should be a good game.”
Based on how Morgan’s team has performed offensively the last couple of weeks, scoring a combined 88 points in lopsided wins over Edgewater and North Paulding, No. 1 McEachern’s defense is going to be challenged in trying to contain No. 5 Marietta’s passing game, led by four-star quarterback and Tennessee commitment Harrison Bailey.
The Indians have explored different methods on how they want to defend Marietta’s offense, which piled up 566 yards last week against North Paulding.
Bailey threw for 426 yards and six touchdowns in the 49-21 win.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said Bailey can make all the throws, and has an elite core of receivers in Arik Gilbert, Ricky White and Taji Johnson.
Gilbert, who already has 181 career catches and 27 touchdowns, has been his primary target.
“It’s going to be a challenge on our guys to be able to cover,” Stephens said. “We need to stack a couple of guys on top of each other, and we’re working on that part.”
McEachern has yet to give up more than 15 points in a game. Much of that has to do with the Indians keeping big plays to a minimum.
The Indians have the players who can bring pressure with Alabama commit Jamil Burroughs leading with 4.5 sacks and Cameron Mitchell right behind him with three. Ese Dubre, Justin Akomah and Chief Borders are manning the linebacker positions with a combined 81 tackles.
“They run to the ball well and are fast,” Morgan said of McEachern’s defense. ”They play aggressive and do a lot of good things. We’ve played well offensively the last couple of weeks, but we need to be at our best (tonight). They have a good front and are ready for us.”
If Marietta’s passing game doesn’t give McEachern enough to worry about, the Blue Devils are also producing on the ground.
The front seven will also have to keep an eye on running back Kimani Vidal, who has 545 yards rushing on 102 carries and eight touchdowns.
“It is only mid October, so we’re not a finished product,” Morgan said. “I’m encouraged with what we have, and we are playing pretty well.”
Marietta will have to play well on both sides of the ball to slow down the Indians.
McEachern’s offense is led by Florida commit Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. The junior has been on target, including leading the team to a 19-14 victory over Hillgrove last week.
He will challenge the Marietta secondary led by Florida commit Rashad Torrence and three-star prospect Dawson Ellington.
The Indians offensive line will be charged with keeping Cobb County’s leader in sacks, Marietta’s B.J. Ojulari, in check, and if it can do that, Del Rio-Wilson may have enough time to locate his Power-5 receivers -- Javon Baker, who is committed to Alabama, or Clemson commit Dacari Collins.
