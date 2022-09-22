Game: McEachern (3-2) at Valdosta (5-0), 8 p.m.
Last meeting: Valdosta 31, McEachern 28 (Nov. 19, 2010)
All-time series: Valdosta leads 5-0
Prediction: Valdosta 35, McEachern 21
McEachern, which has won three straight games after starting the season 0-2, closes out the non-region portion of its schedule when it takes on No. 9 Valdosta tonight at Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Indians are 0-5 all-time against the Wildcats with the last meeting taking place during the second round of the 2010 state playoffs. This year’s Valdosta squad is averaging 39.40 points per game while limiting opponents to three per contest. The Wildcats posted back-to-back shut outs entering Friday’s game.
“Valdosta is definitely as good a team as I’ve ever seen, and their defensive line is about as good a group of guys as you can get” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “That defensive front three is that good with guys capable of playing at the next level.”
The line is anchored by three-star recruit, junior Eric Brantley Jr., who already has 25 offers incluidng Power 5 schools Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and others.
“They have some very good players on offense, too. They have an athletic quarterback who can throw the ball and beat you with his feet. They have a big offensive line and some very good receivers. They’re a typical south Georgia team and that plays well every week. Their coach will have that team ready to go.”
The timing of this game couldn’t come at a better time for McEachern, which has its bye week next week. The Indians can head into their bye riding a four-game winning streak and gain some extra momentum for region play if they can finally knock off the Wildcats and get a win the series. The squad can also benefit from the time away and get experience on how to travel if McEachern makes the playoffs and is sent on the road to south Georgia.
“This is definitely a great matchup for our program,” Stephens said. “For our program to take this trip during the middle of the season is like having a second or third round playoff game before you start your region games.
“Valdosta’s a historic program. I think they’re the winningest team in Georgia. They’re nationally established across the country. So, this will be a very good test for our program. We’re going to south Georgia, where we’ll have to deal with a hostile environment along with everything that goes into traveling for this type of game. This is big, and it’ll help prepare us if we have to do this for the playoffs.”
McEachern’s on a roll following victories over Douglas County, Newton and Tucker. The Indians put up 51 points against the Tigers last week, which was their highest output so far this season. Placekicker Lucas Wynn booted a field goal of more than 45 yards against Tucker.
“That’s big for him,” Stephens said of Wynn’s field goal. “Overall, we performed well, but there are always things you could have done better. We stressed all week that we need to score points in the second half and finish games and I feel like we did that. We controlled the tempo, had big plays in the passing and kicking game and we ran the ball well.”
McEachern will likely need an identical performance tonight against Valdosta.
“We’re going to have to move the ball and score points,” Stephens said. “Our defense can’t give up easy plays or big plays and we’ll have to tackle well. This is a playoff-caliber football game and you can’t make mistakes if you want to win.”
