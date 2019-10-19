MARIETTA — After doing all its scoring in the fourth quarter, McEachern stopped a 2-point conversion and an onside kick in the waning seconds to secure a 14-12 win over Marietta on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
It marked the Indians’ 11th win in the series over the last 12 years.
“It was a great win and a great feeling just to compete with my team and enjoy the moment,” said McEachern receiver Decari Collins, who had nine catches for 93 yards. “We had a good time with it.”
Marietta’s offense had struggled throughout the game with the exception of its opening drive, but the final drive of the game was a different story.
Fourth-ranked Marietta (5-2, 1-1) marched down the field in less than 2 minutes after second-ranked McEachern (7-0, 2-0) had scored on Carlos Del Rio-Wilson’s 1-yard run to extend the lead to 14-6.
A 26-yard pass from Harrison Bailey to Taji Johnson, followed by a 13-yard strike to Ricky White, set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Bailey with less than a minute left.
With Marietta needing a 2-point conversion to send the game into overtime, Bailey felt pressure in the pocket, went to Arik Gilbert in a crowded end zone, and McEachern’s defenders prevented Gilbert from catching it.
Marietta then had another shot when it appeared that Gilbert had recovered an onside kick attempt, but the officials ruled that the ball did not go the full 10 yards.
McEachern moved the ball well and ended up with 24 first downs, but it was held scoreless in the first three quarters.
The Indians threatened early in the second quarter when they got to the Marietta 28-yard line, but Del Rio-Wilson was stopped by Carlos Cervantes for no gain on fourth down. McEachern got to the Marietta 15 on its next drive before missing a 32-yard field goal attempt, and once the second half began, Peter Warrick Jr. intercepted Del Rio-Wilson on the Marietta 17.
“I was a little bit disappointed in the first half that we couldn’t knock it in,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Then, the second half, we’re moving it down field, doing what we want and there’s a turnover. Let’s not get upset, let’s not flinch, let’s focus and try to get a stop.”
Late in the third quarter, McEachern embarked on its first scoring drive, staring on its own 20. A 29-yard pass from Del Rio-Wilson to Collins put McEachern on the Marietta 13, and the Indians eventually made it to the 5 before an illegal procedure pushed them back 5 yards.
Another throw to Collins put McEachern on the 1 before Del Rio-Wilson ran it in.
Marietta made its opening drive look easy. The Blue Devils needed just 31 seconds to find the end zone when Bailey hit White for a 65-yard gain before Kimani Vidal scored on a 5-yard run.
Bailey, who came in averaging 303 passing yards per game, was held to 204 yards and no touchdowns, while also getting sacked four times. Like McEachern, the Blue Devils often crossed midfield only to see their drives stall.
Del Rio-Wilson accounted for both of McEachern’s touchdowns and threw for 156 yards while rushing for an additional 64.
Marietta will travel to North Cobb next week looking for a rebound win, while McEachern will have its second bye of the season.
