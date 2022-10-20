Game: North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) at McEachern (4-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 47, North Paulding 29
All-time series: McEachern leads 7-0
Prediction: McEachern 35, North Paulding 31
McEachern will try to stay firmly in the state playoff picture as the Indians host North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA contest at Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
McEachern’s (4-4, 1-1) chances for a region title took a blow with a 34-16 loss to Marietta last week and the Indians look for a win on Friday to stay in the thick of the race for a postseason berth as well as a chance to host a first-round game.
“When you’re playing in a small region with five teams, every game is important,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We dropped one to Marietta last weekend, so it makes this next one (against North Paulding) just that more important. There’s not a lot of room for error. In a five-team region, you only get to play four games. So, moving forward, we really can’t do anything about what happened (last) Friday night. If the next game is a region, then we really need to win it to give us a better chance of getting in the playoffs.”
McEachern will have to continue their quest for a state playoff berth without quarterback Jaydon Kinney, who missed the Marietta game after suffering a leg injury in the Indians’ 10-7 loss to Harrison on Oct. 7 and is out for the season.
“If you lose your quarterback, you definitely don’t want to lose him when you get ready to start the region (schedule),” Stephens said. “It’s not a good thing, but it’s one of those things and we challenge guys and guys have got to understand that we’ve got to step up in all phases of the game, whether that’s special teams, defense – which we didn’t do Friday night (against Marietta). But then, we also have to set up our offense. We have to rely more on the run now than normal. We’ve got to do all we can to protect the quarterback. What I mean by that is you’ve got to find things that he can do and he can do well quickly, because of the fact that your second-string quarterback or your third guy, he’s not going to get as many reps as the first guy. So, all those guys are going to be limited to a certain degree. But at the same time, you’ve got to try to really speed the course up and not give them too much to do to try to find something that they can be good at doing.”
Tyrone Benton replaces Kinney at quarterback, while McEachern will now rely even more on running back Jaylon Brown.
North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) is another team trying to stay in the state playoff picture in 3AAAAAAA after losing its region opener to Harrison 24-21 last week.
