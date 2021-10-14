Game: Newnan (2-3, 0-0) at McEachern (3-4, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 46, McEachern 27
All-time series: Newnan leads 2-1
Prediction: McEachern 17, Newnan 14
McEachern looks to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season when it hosts Newnan in Region 2AAAAAAA action at Walter Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
After winning 12 in a row during their 2019 campaign, the Indians struggled to make the playoffs last year, finishing 4-6 overall and 2-1 in region play without ever winning consecutive matches. With this year’s region schedule in full swing, the Indians will need a lot more production from their offensive line than they received a year ago if they want to guarantee success and gain momentum as the team nears the end of the regular season.
“We were young and inexperienced last year,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Bryce wasn’t as productive last year because of some bad protection. We managed to get through last year, but it could have been better.”
Archie is having a more productive season as the Indians’ signal-caller so far, completing 86-of-162 pass attempts for 1,189 and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. Protecting him is a rotating unit of players consisting of three sophomores, two seniors and two juniors.
“We’re still young and inexperienced, but these guys have been out there working their butts off trying to get better,” Stephens said. “I’m really excited about what I’ve seen so far. We’re rotating guys in and working with different configurations, but you can see the improvement from last year to this year. It’s still a learning experience for everybody.”
What has helped the unit has been more time in the weight room and more repetitions both in practice and during games.
“We’re tough on these guys,” Stephens said. “Their body of knowledge and their strength just isn’t there yet, but it’s coming. They’re getting stronger and they’re understanding a little more every time they step onto the field. The competition at this level is a grind and that on-field experience will benefit them and continue to help in their progression.”
The overall results for McEachern’s offensive line have been positive and that development needs to continue with Newnan coming in fresh off a bye week and having won its final non-region game two weeks ago.
“Newnan’s a balanced offense with a big, physical offensive line,” Stephens said. “They have a stable of running backs, a dual-threat quarterback with size who’s hard to bring down and a great group of receivers. They’re an offensive juggernaut that can put up a lot of points.
“Defensively, they’re big up front and they like to put a body on you. They do a good job running to the football. They’re really a solid football team that’s well coached.”
