Game: North Forsyth (7-4) at McEachern (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: McEachern 35, North Forsyth 14
Should McEachern get off to a quick start against North Forsyth at home tonight in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, it may want to keep its foot on the gas.
While that has been McEachern’s routine in most games throughout the season, a four-score halftime lead may not be enough of a cushion against a team like the Raiders.
North Forsyth was trailing 34-9 at the half against Brookwood in the first round last Friday before a remarkable second-half comeback helped the Raiders win their first playoff game in more than a decade with a 44-41 victory that came down to the final play.
With the exception of Region 3AAAAAAA rivals Hillgrove and Marietta, McEachern’s wins this season have been mostly one-sided.
While the Indians are favored to beat North Forsyth, they cannot afford to let up should they establish the lead early in the game.
Even though backup quarterback Bryce Archie started last week in McEachern’s 47-29 win over North Paulding in the first round, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is projected to lead McEachern’s high-octane offense this week. Del Rio-Wilson left the game two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury but coach Franklin Stephens said last week he should be ready to play.
With or without Del Rio-Wilson, McEachern’s offense has been averaging 37.3 points a game. And until last week, the Indians has not given up any more than 15 points in a game.
“I think it could be one of those issues where we can call it the gambit,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “(North Forsyth) is a team that plays well together and plays really hard. You have to give the coaches credit for that. They do a great job throwing you off balance, and defensively, they bring pressure and adjust very well. They are going to be more than ready to play on Friday night.”
Del Rio-Wilson is who the Indians need to help the Indians take the early lead and take control. The Florida-bound signal caller has thrown for 1,662 yards this season, which is fourth in Cobb County, with 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
He will likely continue to balance his passes between future Power 5 receivers Decari Collins and Javon Baker, who have 638 and 599 yards on the season.
The Indians will keep rotating Jordon Simmons and Christian Mason in the backfield.
“We’re going to have to control the ball,” Stephens said. “This is a group where you don’t want to get behind the chains. You don’t want to turn the football over and continuously give them opportunities with the football.”
