Game: Newton (2-0) at McEachern (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 36, Newton 21 (Nov. 15, 2013)
All-time series: McEachern leads 1-0
Prediction: McEachern 35, Newton 27
McEachern will be looking to post its second victory of the season when it hosts Newton in a non-region matchup at Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
The Indians are 1-3 for the first time since 2008. They haven’t started 1-4 since 2003.
Falling to rival Hillgrove last week puts added importance on this game as McEachern hopes for continued improvement as Region 2AAAAAAA play begins in two weeks.
“We started well against Hillgrove and got up 15-0,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Then there was an altercation on the field, and whatever we had going, we lost it. Next thing you know, we’re down 18-15 and 24-15 in the second half. We started trading scores with them but didn’t make stops. That has to change.”
Stephens noted the difficulty of the Indians’ non-region schedule, which includes playoff teams from a season ago. But schedule difficulty hasn’t led to McEachern’s slow start as much as turnovers have.
“If you look at these last four games, the one game we had no turnovers — against Marietta — that was the game we won,” he said. “We had turnovers in all the games we lost.
“We play high quality opponents and most of them made it to the second or third round of the playoffs last year. We can’t give away opportunities and think we can win. We have to stay focused. We have to continue to get ourselves better during these non-region games because our region schedule is waiting for us on the back end. If we’re not ready now, we may not be ready then.”
McEachern will be Newton’s first contest this season in the state’s highest classification after the Rams shutout Class AAAAAA Alcovy and held Class AAAAA Eastside to one touchdown. Newton enters tonight’s matchup averaging 24 points per game.
“(Newton’s) very good defensively,” Stephens said. “They have one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, and when they walk out Friday, they’ll look differently than any team we’ve played all year. They’re a large team, so it’ll be a tough rough ahead for us if we keep making these mistakes.
“Good teams learn to focus. Every play has its own life, and you have to focus on what is my job and my responsibility and do that job to the best of your ability.”
