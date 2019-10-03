Game: East Coweta (1-3) vs. McEachern (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 53, East Coweta 10
All-time series: McEachern leads 3-0
Prediction: McEachern 35, East Coweta 14
McEachern will play its final tuneup game before beginning Region 3AAAAAAA play next week Friday when East Coweta visits.
McEachern (4-0) has had little trouble during its undefeated start to the season, but first-year coach Franklin Stephens said he still wants to see some improvement as a team before beginning a run through one of the strongest regions in the state.
“One of the things we’re looking for is our identity on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have a lot of talent, but we still need some maturity. We have to learn to play as a team. We need to figure out how to really play together.”
Offensively, McEachern has shown it has the weapons to score points.
Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has thrown for 652 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Decari Collins (265 yards, five touchdowns) and Javon Baker (195 yards, two touchdowns) have played well at receiver. Jordon SImmons has rushed for 216 yards and six scores, but a whole team effort will be required to produce against East Coweta’s (1-3) rush-happy defense.
“We have a good quarterback to deal with their man-to-man, pass-rush defense,” Stephens said. “We know we have the talent around there, but we have to make our blocks. If they’re right on our quarterback right away after the snap, nothing else matters.”
In terms of record and perception, East Coweta enters the game as a heavy underdog, but Stephens said he is not taking the matchup lightly.
“They’re sneaky good,” Stephens said. “Like I said about us, they play really well together. The record doesn’t show it, but they’re playing better every week and playing well together.”
Defensively, McEachern will only have to deal with an offense that has produced fewer than 14 points per game.
That includes a 42-point performance in a win over North Cobb two weeks ago, though, and Stephens said he thinks that performance is more indicative of East Coweta’s versatile offense.
“They’ll run it,” he said. “They’ll throw it. They’ve shown some option. They can do it all. When you play an offense like that, you have to know they can do anything in any situation. You have to be ready for it. It will be a good test for us.”
Stephens said he would also like to avoid a close game if possible, based on East Coweta’s strengths on special teams.
“We always look for an edge in that phase, but they’re really good,” he said. “In a close game, you know that can make a difference. It come in on field position and just being able to come away with some points when you have the chance. We need to match them there if we can.”
