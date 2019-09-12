Game: Cedar Grove (2-1) at McEachern (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 24, Cedar Grove 17
All-time series: McEachern leads 1-0
Prediction: McEachern 27, Cedar Grove 10
McEachern has yet to play a game without a running clock.
The Indians, who opened the season with routs of Brookwood and South Cobb, are about to get one tonight when they welcome defending Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove to Cantrell Stadium.
The Saints are 2-1 to start the year beating their only in-state opponent, 2017 Class AA state champion Hapeville Charter, 26-16. They went toe-to-toe with Central Phenix (Ala.) before falling 24-20 and then defeated Valor Christian (Colo.) 27-17 last week.
“Unfortunately, we have to go play this game,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “One of the things that I’ve noticed about them is that they are not fazed. They will be a great challenge for us. This will be a team that is probably larger and faster than us. They do a great job in all phases of the game and play extremely hard on defense.”
Stephens also praised Cedar Grove skill position players led by junior quarterback Austin Smith and said the offensive line is large, athletic and can push around opposing front sevens.
Defensively, Colorado defensive end commit Alvin Williams will also present a challenge.
That said, McEachern will find out quickly how well it matches up with Cedar Grove. The Indians had an extra week to game plan, and the Indians used the extra week to heal up from bumps and bruises, Stephens said.
McEachern’s experience on offense will be essential.
Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is in his third-year starting and has committed to Florida. His receiver Dacari Collins just committed to Clemson over the weekend with fellow receiver Javon Baker is bound for Alabama. Running back Jordon Simmons is leaning toward Michigan State.
“We can’t get overwhelmed by (Cedar Grove’s) speed and size,” Stephens said. “It’s going to take a great effort on all three phases. We can’t get behind with penalties and turn the ball the ball over. Our guys are playing hard and playing well together. We have to continue to do it.”
