POWDER SPRINGS — With both teams assured of a spot in the playoffs, Saturday’s matchup between Pebblebrook and McEachern could have been seen as a warmup.
Considering the way the teams reacted at the final whistle, one would have thought their seasons had ended.
With a final score fit for the type of game it was, McEachern chased Craig Adams out of bounds at their own 30 as time expired to preserve a 15-13 win.
With the victory, McEachern will visit Walton next week in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, while Pebblebrook will go to North Cobb.
Players got a little testy near midfield after the game and had to be directed back to their end zones by personnel. It felt like the game meant more than just for seeding.
“These kids go back to playing park ball together,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “It means a lot, and even though (Pebblebrook) as a program has gotten to the playoffs recently, this is a chance for a signature win. We’re looking for that win to put this program on the map, and we just about had it today. It was an emotional game and it should be that way.”
Adams, who ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, also completed 17 of 28 passes for 167 yards, but couldn’t get a pass off when Pebblebrook needed a Hail Mary.
In place of coach Franklin Stephens, offensive coordinator Derek Cook took the lead for McEachern. After the Indians had games canceled, the team had only one full team practice prior to the game.
“I’m just so proud and so happy for the seniors who will have this win as their final memory on this field, after everything that has happened this season, for them to get that, in an emotional win, is special," Cook said.
The Falcons (6-4, 1-3 Region 2-AAAAAAA) had untimely drops on their second to final possession, and after an inspiring fourth down stand, marched into Indians territory as time wound down. But, they couldn’t get close enough to field goal range. That's when the Indians finally got to Adams.
"Trying to tackle (Adams) was like trying to catch a fish with your bare hands," Cook said.
It wasn’t pretty for McEachern (4-6, 2-1). The Indians struggled all day with finding running lanes, rushing for just 76 yards, and their only touchdown game on their first drive on a trick play, when Johnanuel Arnold threw a double-pass to Tracy Redwine for a 52-yard score.
Adams marched the Falcons down field on the next drive, rushing in from 5 yards out to make it 7-6. McEachern took the lead back when Bryce Archie found Caleb Brown in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, but with Adams’ and his backfield mate Travone Finney (55 yards on 11 carries) and quick passes, Pebblebrook dominated time of possession even when their drives stalled.
After Adams second scoring run from 3 yards in the third, the Indians looked like they were running out of options on offense and punted with just half a quarter remaining. But the home defense made a play, forcing a fumble recovered at the Falcons’ 30 by Cameron James. Kyle Hill knocked through a 20-yard field goal to give McEachern the lead.
Pebblebrook outgained McEachern 340 to 217, and got consistent receiving help from Jordan Fulks, who had six catches for 51 yards. Archie finished 9-of-14 for 89 yards, while the Indians leading rusher, Makari Bodiford, had just 23 yards on 11 carries.
