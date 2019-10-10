Game: Hillgrove (5-0) at McEachern (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 31, McEachern 21
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 5-4
Prediction: McEachern 24, Hillgrove 20
When Hillgrove travels to take on McEachern Friday, the result could have an enormous impact on the Region 3AAAAAAA standings come the end of the season.
Both teams enter region play undefeated. Hillgrove had a bye week to prepare for its first big test while McEachern blew out a 1-4 East Coweta team 53-15 last Friday.
“We did a lot of positive things,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “In this day and age you have to be able to put points up on the board. We were able to go out offensively and create some explosive plays and score points.”
For Hillgrove, last week was an opportunity to heal and prepare for the big games it has coming up. The Hawks have been banged up during their early season games but haven’t come out worse for wear in any of them. Now, it’s all hands on deck as they enter the most challenging part of their regular season.
One of the players who missed time early was Myles Murphy, one of the highest rated prospects in the country. The defensive end is back and McEachern knows that stopping him is a must, even if it’s their most difficult task this week.
“You’ve got to try and work to your team’s strengths,” Stephens said. “I’m just glad there’s not four or five of them over there on the other side like (Murphy). He’s a phenomenally talented kid. He’s going to be a next level kid and probably another level after that because of the physical attributes. He’s everything that they say he is.”
After McEachern faces Hillgrove on Friday, it has Marietta next week. Stephens is keeping his team focused on a one-day-at-a-time approach with two of the most difficult games they’ll play all season happening in back-to-back weeks.
“You want to win that first region game, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Stephens said. “It just so happens we’re opening up with one of the better teams in the state and in our region.”
Hillgrove presents an immense challenge. Not only do they feature one of the top prospects in the nation in Murphy, but according to Stephens, they have no glaring weaknesses.
“I think they’re good in all phases of the game,” Stephens said. “When you’ve got a team such as that, they’re hard to deal with. They’re well-coached, physical football team. They’ve got playmakers offensively, defensively, and in the kicking game. They’re going to be a handful to deal with on Friday night.”
