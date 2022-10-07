KENNESAW – McEachern scored all 10 of its points in the second half to overcome an early deficit and defeat Harrison 10-7 in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener for both teams at Cobleigh Stadium on Friday.
Lucas Wynn’s 27-yard field goal in the third quarter and Jayveon Campbell’s 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth helped the Indians (4-3, 1-0) come back from a 7-0 halftime deficit.
“In the first half – I think the first half flew by,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We had some drives stopped by penalties that we could not overcome in the first half. We had a turnover, but (Harrison) had a turnover as well. We just had some inopportune penalties on offense and defense in the first half that kept drives going for them. The second half, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I think did things a little bit better. When we had to have it, our guys did it. Whether it was the kickoff team, punt team, punt return team, offense, defense – when we had to make plays, our guys made plays.”
Harrison (1-6, 0-1) struck first on its second offensive series of the game as it went on a 13-play, 65-yard drive that began with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter and finished with Braylan Ford’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kluse with 1:35 to go to give the Hoyas a 7-0 lead that they would take into the locker room at halftime.
McEachern began the second half with a lengthy drive of its own as it marched 10 plays for 63 yards and wrapped it up with Wynn’s field goal with 7:25 left in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 7-3.
The Indians took the lead for good on the first series of the fourth quarter as they went nine plays for 57 yards and finished it with Campbell 2-yard scamper with 8:27 to go in the game to give them a 10-7 lead that proved to be their final margin of victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what our guys did today,” Stephens said. “I’ve been telling them for the last couple of weeks, there’s been some things that have gone our way and things that haven’t gone our way, but they never laid down and never quit. It’s something within these guys that keeps them fighting and fighting and as a coach, you’ve got to appreciate that. You’ve got to love it and you’ve got to be proud of it and that’s what they did tonight – they kept swinging and swinging and swinging until the end, they made plays. But you have to give Harrison credit. They came out with a good plan and they executed. But at the end, it came down to who could make plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.