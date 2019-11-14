Game: North Paulding (6-4) at McEachern (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 49, North Paulding 14 (Nov. 8, 2019)
All-time series: McEachern leads 6-0
Prediction: McEachern 35, North Paulding 21
McEachern will look to carry its undefeated regular season into the playoffs this week when North Paulding visits for a first-round matchup.
The game will come under unusual circumstances, though, as the Wolfpack (6-4) visit McEachern just one week after falling to the Indians (10-0) 49-14 in Dallas.
“It’s tough,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “With our format, I don’t know how often something like this happens. It’s always tough to try to play a team twice in the same season. It gets even harder when you talk about trying to beat the same team in back-to-back weeks.”
While the teams will be the same, Franklin said he is not so sure the game will go the same way.
A few big plays broke McEachern’s way early, setting up the Indians for the big win, but Franklin said he expects both teams to be better prepared this week.
“A few screen passes get going for them early, and it’s a lot closer,” he said. “I think you have to change some things up. You know they’re going to be ready for some of the stuff we had success with last week, but you can’t completely abandon the game plan.”
The Indians will at least have their full complement of players available this week.
Dacari Collins and Javon Baker will lead the receivers. Jordon Simmons will again achor the rushing attack, but most importantly, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is expected to play after leaving last week’s game early.
“He’ll be ready to go,” Stephens said. “We’re at the point in the season where everyone is banged up a little bit. Obviously, you’d like to be in as good health as possible at this point, but we have guys who are going to tough it out and be ready.”
Despite having his key players ready to go, Stephens said there are some changes he would like to see this week.
“We’re still making some of the same mistakes we have all season,” he said. “You can’t have those penalties or turnovers anymore. We’ve been able to get away with some so far, but in the playoffs, a bad turnover or a lot of penalties can end your season.”
Defensively, McEachern will look for a repeat performance.
Last week, it held the Wolfpack to its lowest offensive output of the season, but Stephens said he knows stopping an offense led by dual-threat quarterback Kyle Bird and sporty receiver Jarod Ray will not be easy for a second game in a row.
“They have some good players,” Stephens said. “They have a couple guys who can really do some damage. If you give them a little bit of space, they can get going, so we need to make sure we’re taking care of our assignments and tackling well.”
