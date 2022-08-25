Game: Hughes (1-0) at McEachern (0-1) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 22, Hughes 21 (Nov. 22, 2013)
All-time series: McEachern leads 1-0
Prediction: McEachern 20, Hughes 17
McEachern looks for its first victory of the season when it hosts Class AAAAAA No. 1 Hughes at Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
The Indians are coming off a 32-20 loss against North Gwinnett last weekend as part of the Corky Kell Classic. McEachern never led against the Bulldogs, falling behind 13-0 early before pulling to within 26-20 in the second half.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he liked what he saw from several players, including Jaylon Brown who rushed 23 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Jaydon Kinney completed 14-of-29 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, while RJ Echols caught eight passes for 151 yards.
“Those guys jump out. They had a big night for us,” he said. “Our defense has some more work to do, but they played well overall, but they didn’t affect the game enough. We have to get guys on the ground.
“We got behind early, but it was more our own doing. We had three opportunities in the red zone, but came away with no points. We fumbled the ball, we got stopped inches away from the goal line and we missed a field goal. We just didn’t finish drives, and we have to play better defense. Had we done those things, it could have been a different outcome. So, we need to do a better job of both of those Friday.”
That much-needed consistency inside the red zone will be key for the Indians who are facing their second straight playoff opponent from a year ago. While North Gwinnet reached the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state bracket, Hughes finished as the Class AAAAAA state runner-up, falling to eventual state champion Buford 21-20.
“Take your pick. Hughes has players everywhere,” said Stephens, who also compared this year’s Hughes team to the undefeated Grayson squad from 2020. “They remind me a lot of Grayson. I didn’t know you could have that much talent on one team.”
The Panthers are led by three four-star recruits in offensive Jonathan Hughley (Georgia), tight end Jalani Thurman (Ohio State), and defensive back Terrance Love (Auburn. They also have three three-stars in wide receiver Robert Lockhart (Jackson State), defensive end Joshua Horton (North Carolina) and defensive back Gannon Weathersby (Tennessee State).
Discipline, execution and field position will also play key roles in determining the outcome. McEachern will have to be the better team in all three.
“We have to play disciplined, and finish drives because (Hughes) can explode a big play at any moment,” Stephens said. “Their speed is unbelievable. We have to hold onto the football and move the ball. We can’t waste drives because (Hughes) will take advantage if you can’t finish.
“So, our defense is going to have to limit their explosive plays and slow them down. We’re going to have to tackle well and bring them to the ground and make them earn everything every time the ball is snapped.”
