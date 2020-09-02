McEachern will be younger on defense this season, while Bryce Archie is about to begin his first full season as the starting quarterback.
That, however, did not stop the Indians from scheduling a few of the state’s top teams to start the year.
McEachern will be opening the 2020 season Thursday at North Gwinnett as part of the reconfigured Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs have beaten the Indians four straight times, including last year’s Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
McEachern will then come home to host Grayson, where former quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is now playing, before defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta comes in.
“You don’t (schedule) a bunch of games to get them adjusted,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “You (schedule) games so they get thrown into the fire.”
McEachern is expecting to have its hands full Thursday in a game that was originally scheduled to be part of the five-game Saturday portion of the Corky Kell Classic normally held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the coronavirus pandemic putting a limit on offseason activities, the Indians do not have much of a scouting report on the Bulldogs, who they last beat in 2011.
Still, Stephens is still confident that McEachern can get a winning result.
“Last year, we lost in the third round to those guys,” Stephens said. “We’re not going to worry about that. Some of their guys are gone, and some of our guys are gone. We’re going to represent McEachern to the best of our ability.”
Archie threw for 543 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions last year when Del Rio-Wilson was not on the field. In hopes of picking up where he left off, Archie will lean on Johnmanuel Arnold, Sutton Smith and Caleb Brown to be his primary receivers.
On defense, the Indians are also having to replace 18.5 combined sacks from last year, with Jamil Burroughs and Mason Hall having graduated. They will be depending on defensive experience at linebacker behind returning starter Ese Dubre, who has offers from Kentucky, Louisville and South Carolina, and defensive back Victor Okafor.
“We believe we have good players,” Stephens said. “I know that North Gwinnett has a very good football team, but we like our chances in these type of games. We’re not going to sell ourselves short. We’re going to get our guys to play hard, minimize mistakes, and find a way to win a football game.”
