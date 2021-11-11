Game: South Gwinnett (5-5) at McEachern (6-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 24, South Gwinnett 14 (Nov. 26, 1999)
All-time series: McEachern leads 1-0
Prediction: McEachern 42, South Gwinnett 24
McEachern hosts South Gwinnett in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
The Indians are riding a wave of momentum entering the postseason, having won four consecutive games by double-digit points.
It’s a far cry from when McEachern was 2-4 and struggling to produce wins. Now, the Indians are averaging 39.0 points per game and holding opponents to 18 during the winning streak that has catapulted the team to above .500 and among the state title contenders.
“I feel like the guys are playing well and playing well together and more and more as a team,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “That’s what we were seeing. Guys are taking the practice and the fundamentals they’re learning there applying that over into the games. Our coaches are working hard to put together game plans, and the kids are buying in to what we’re teaching them and executing on the field.”
McEachern hasn’t been a one-dimensional team while on its current run. The Indians have been as successful throwing the football as they’ve been running with it, and the special teams units have done a solid job.
“The kids are maturing from an offensive perspective, and we have guys that can become dominant in different phases of the game,” Stephens said about McEachern’s hurry-up offense. “Our offensive line has continued to get better and better, and they’re giving our opponents problems. When they figure out how to load the box and stop the run, we can throw it. When they play on our receivers, we have three really good backs that can carry the load.”
South Gwinnett is a team that looks like McEachern did early in the season. South Gwinnett did manage to beat Newton and secure a playoff spot. The Comets also suffered a close loss at Grayson.
McEachern didn’t fare any better against Newton and Grayson as part of its non-region schedule. Having played some common opponents helps Franklin get more attuned with the Comets’ capabilities.
“South Gwinnett reminds me of ourselves in that as the weeks went by they got better and better,” Stephens said. “They can run on defense and they challenge you offensively with some good running backs. They also have a good quarterback. We know it won’t be easy against them or any other playoff teams.”
Quarterback Nathaniel Miller has completed 37-of-99 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns for South Gwinnett, while Glenn Rouse and Mekhi Phillips have combined for 962 yards and seven touchdowns. Sean Jones is the leading receiver with eight receptions for 134 yards and a score.
Quarterback Bryce Archie has completed 127 passes for 1,886 yards and 21 touchdowns for McEachern. Kaleb Webb has 66 receptions for 1,238 yards and 14 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.