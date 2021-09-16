Game: Newton (2-0) at McEachern (2-2), 8 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 8, Newton 7
All-time series: McEachern leads 2-0
Prediction: McEachern 21, Newton 17
McEachern will try to keep its momentum going after last week’s big win over cross-town rival Hillgrove as the Indians host Newton in a non-region game at Cantrell Stadium.
The Indians (2-2) bounced back from losses to defending Class AAAAAA state champion Grayson and Marietta with a convincing 42-14 victory over the Hawks.
“It was a huge program win,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Playing against that cross-town rival (Hillgrove), that was big. A lot of these guys, they know one another and they’ve kind of grown up together and listening to them talking during the game, they’re familiar with them. So it’s like one of those backyard brawls.”
With four games in a tough non-region schedule under their belts, Stephens said he thinks his team is rounding into shape as they prepare for Region 2AAAAAAA action.
“We like where we are,” Stephens said. “Of course, you like to be undefeated at this time, but we feel like we’ve played a tough schedule and still have a lot of work to do the next game and the next two games just to get out of our non-region schedule. Do you want to always set up that kind of schedule as a coach, not always. But sometimes, it just works out that way and our guys have accepted that challenge and it gives up an opportunity to get better before we hit region.”
McEachern now faces a strong AAAAAAA opponent in Newton (2-0) that is coming off wins over Langston Hughes and Eastside.
“What I can tell, they’re a heck of a football team,” Stephens said. “They’re not deep, but when you start looking at the guys they run out — their size, athleticism, how hard they play, the speed of the team, they rank up there with the guys that we’ve been playing. We thought when we were playing Grayson that they had a very good defense and we thought Marietta did some good things on defense. But when you look at overall size and speed, they have a heck of a combination they put together on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, they have a plethora of running backs and a quarterback and receivers that really make it go. They’re large up front offensive line-wise. Anytime you have those kind of skill kids, you’re going to be good in the return game and the cover game. So we’re going to have our hands full this week.”
