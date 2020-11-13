McEachern's football game with East Coweta, scheduled for Friday night in Powder Springs, was canceled.
The game was called off due to coronavirus concerns within the McEachern program.
The news was first reported by the Newnan Times-Herald.
Due to Region 2AAAAAAA guidelines, the game will be considered a forfeit, dropping McEachern to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in region play.
It also means the Indians will not have a chance to open the playoffs at home. They are scheduled to play Pebblebrook next week, and that game will determine which team earns the No. 3 seed.
It marked the second game to be affected on McEachern's schedule this season. The Indians were originally scheduled to play at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but that game was canceled over the summer.
McEachern eventually added a game at Milton in its place.
It was also second game of the Week 11 schedule in Cobb County to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Mount Paran Christian's planned game with North Cobb Christian was called off as Mount Paran completed its second straight week of virus protocols.
Overall, football programs in Cobb County have lost 20 games because of the coronavirus.
