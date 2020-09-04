SUWANEE — Much has changed since McEachern last took to the football field. Unfortunately the opponent and final result didn’t as the Indians started the 2020 season with a 35-7 loss to North Gwinnett at Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium
“There are some things we could have done better from a coaching perspective, but at the end of the day you have to make plays,” said McEachern coach Franklin Stephens, who lost to the Bulldogs last year in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. “I felt like we didn’t make enough plays and left too many points out there when we had great field position.”
Midway in the first quarter, the Indians took over near midfield but were quickly forced to punt, one of four during a first half where McEachern only gained 150 yards. Their defense made it stand up, holding North Gwinnett to just 63 yards before the break.
But a break on special teams set up the game’s first score as a 40-yard punt return put the Bulldogs in their best field position.
Three plays later, Ashton Wood connects with Blake Young for a 9-yard gain and the Bulldogs’ initial first down. Two plays later, four-star linebacker and Clemson-commit Barrett Carter lined up at tailback and won a race to the pylon for the game’s first score.
A sparse and socially distanced crowd of family and close friends watched as McEachern’s Ese Dubre crashed through the middle to block the extra point, putting North Gwinnett up 6-0 to start the second quarter.
“We thought (Dubre) made plays,” Stephens said. “You can’t put it on one player, but he has to get to the point where he’s dominating games.
“I think you’ll see that from a lot of guys as they play their way into shape, it’s going to produce a better product by a lot of guys.”
There was a better product early during the ensuing drive, Indians quarterback Bryce Archie found Caleb Brown for 22 yards, then Makari Bodiford had a 30-yard reception to the North Gwinnett 20-yard line. But two penalties and two incomplete passes put McEachern in a third-and-long.
Archie was pressured up the middle and hit as he threw a downfield pass that was intercepted by Bulldogs senior CB Jayson Gilliom.
“You’re not going to win a lot of games when you turn the ball over,” Stephens said. “We took a shot on one and our receiver has to help out on that and break it up.
“And then, we have to be tough enough to make the tackle and not let them return it for a touchdown.”
Gilliom’s 95-yard touchdown return put North Gwinnett up 13-0, but seemed to wake up the Indians’ offense. Sutton Smith took the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to the Bulldogs’ 32-yard line. Archie connected with Cameron Hall for 22 yards and MeKhi Crawley followed by barrelling in from 11 yards on the next play as McEachern cut the lead to 13-7.
“I thought we played good in the first half, especially defensively and gave ourselves some short fields,” Stephens said. “Unfortunately offensively, we weren’t able to take advantage of anything.
Late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs took advantage of a short punt and broken tackles to keep the clock moving. With nothing but running plays, North Gwinnett went 65 yards in a seven-play drive that ended with Marcus McFarlane’s 24-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs’ good defense continued in the fourth quarter as McEachern found some success, but wasn’t able to generate any points. In the closing minutes, Archie used three straight completions and a 6-yard run to get to the 30-yard line, but on the next play he didn’t see Carter.
“Not just one of their guys, their best guy undercut the route” Stephens said about Carter, who picked off the pass and ran 70 yards for a score. “If you look at our team, the thing that we’re missing is experience.
“When we come back next week, have we learned or are we convinced that what we’re doing is the answer. That’s one of the hardest things for kids and coaches, to find that happy medium.”
