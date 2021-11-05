MABLETON — McEachern racked up 534 yards, including 384 on the ground, en route to capturing the Region 2AAAAAAA championship with a 33-20 victory over previously unbeaten Pebblebrook on Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
Peja’ Womack, Shamar Hall and Makari Bodiford each rushed for over 100 yards for the Indians (6-4, 4-0), who won their 19th region title and second in three years.
Bodiford had 28 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead McEachern. Hall added 138 yards and two scores on 18 rushes, while Womack totaled 18 carries for 115 yards.
“You have to give credit to the players and the coaches,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “When we were 2-4, a lot of guys were counting us out and said we had no chance at winning the region, but we saw things in practice that weren’t translating in games. And when the kids focused on ourselves and worked on their fundamentals, those things we saw in practice started happening in games.
“These guys have been playing their butts off these last five weeks. They stayed positive, had a great attitude, and our seniors stepped up. To come in here, into a hostile environment, and get out of here with a region championship is something special.”
McEachern will host the No. 4 seed from Region 4AAAAAAA, with Pebblebrook (8-1-1, 3-1) hosting the No. 3.
McEachern’s up-tempo offense played a key role in delivering the victory. Pebblebrook’s defense had little time to rest as the Indians’ offensive line and running backs gashed through the line of scrimmage for big gains.
“That’s our offense,” Stephens said. “We can go up-tempo any time we want. We through the ball mostly last week (against East Coweta) and ran three different backs this week. Give credit to our offensive line. They got it done, and our backs are all different sizes, and we just rotate them in and out. Those guys showed out tonight.”
McEachern recorded a safety to start the second half and led 19-0. Bodiford added an 8-yard run near the end of the period for a 26-0 margin before Pebblebrook mounted a comeback.
The Falcons scored on back-to-back possessions as Qamar Grant found Dwight Phillips Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown and Craig Adams Jr. on a 60-yard connection to pull within 26-13 early in the fourth.
Hall added to the Indians’ total with a 28-yard rushing score on the ensuing possession, but Grant made it a two-score game again following an 8-yard touchdown throw to TJ Holmes with 5:33 left in the contest.
McEachern picked up two first downs on its final drive and ran out the clock to take the victory.
Grant finished 18-for-33 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Holmes had seven catches for 58 yards and a score, while Damion Thompson caught four passes for 77 yards. Adams added three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Phillips had two catches for 81 yards and touchdown.
“We expected (McEachern) to run that up-tempo offense, and we prepared for it all week,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said, “but it’s one thing to simulate it in practice and then go against in the game. I thought our kids were prepared, but their offense gave us issues and McEachern took advantage.”
McEachern rolled to a 17-0 halftime lead behind 237 rushing yards. The Indians got their first big break when Victor Okafor recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff that turned into a 22-yard field goal for Lucas Wynn.
Seth Parker added a McEachern interception later in the period, but the Indians were unable to capitalize. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half as the defenses held firm.
McEachern found the end zone again 1 minute into the second quarter when Bodiford rushed in from 2 yards out to extend the Indians’ margin to 10-0.
The Indians drove to the Pebblebrook 6 on their next possession, but Jordan Paul’s fumble recovery ended the drive.
McEachern threatened again on its next possession, but it found the end zone this time behind Hall’s 11-yard run for the 17-0 advantage.
Pebblebrook had a chance to score late in the second period, but John Diaz’s 28-yard field goal attempt sailed wide.
