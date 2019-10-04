POWDER SPRINGS -- McEachern had no problem wrapping up its non-region schedule with a perfect record Friday, beating East Coweta 53-15.
McEachern (5-0) had a 33-7 lead at halftime and never let up.
“We’re still taking steps,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “I think we see how good we can be, but we still have some steps to take. We can’t get in those situations where we beat ourselves.”
McEachern showed just how good it could be offensively on the first drive of the game when it went 80 yards in eight plays for the game’s first score.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed four passes to Javon Baker on the drive for 63 yards and a 6-yard touchdown on the drive.
Del-Rio Wilson finished 13-of-19 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while Baker caught six passes for 80 yards and added a 30-yard touchdown run.
Jordon Simmons added 70 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Christian Mason found the end zone three times and finished with 76 yards on eight carries.
“We know we can be really good offensively,” Stephens said. “When we’re clicking, we can do a lot. We want to find out just how high our ceiling is. We just still have those lulls. It’s not what the other team is doing. We do it to ourselves. We can’t have games where we’re playing the other team and the Indians.”
While the offense may have still had some room for improvement, McEachern’s defense was solid throughout, only giving up scores on a kickoff return and a drive that started at McEachern’s 3-yard line.
Led by Jamil Burrough’s two sacks, McEachern's defense limited East Coweta to 21 yards of total offense in the first half and did not allow a first down.
Overall, McEachern held East Coweta to just 76 total yards. East Coweta managed just five first downs in the game and converted just 1-of-10 third-down opportunities.
“Our defense played really well,” Stephens said. “They came out focused and stayed on their assignments. We knew they were going to try some things and come out here running right at us. I was happy with how we handled it.”
McEachern will face a tougher test next week when it opens Region 3AAAAAAA play against defending champion Hillgrove.
