McEachern will continue its long association with the Corky Kell Classic as it face North Gwinnett in the 31st edition of the season-opening event for a 10 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Indians have participated in the Corky Kell Classic every year since its inception in 1992. They have compiled a 14-16 record in the event, including a 53-20 victory over county rival Kell last year.
For McEachern coach Franklin Stephens, getting a chance to play in the event on the home field of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons is a good experience for his team.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to take the kids into that type of venue and give them the opportunity to play where the professional teams play,” Stephens said, “just to get them in a different type of environment from your normal high school stadium. Then, you look at the history of Corky Kell. This is Year 31 of the event, and McEachern has participated in every event from Year 1, so we have a huge history with the event. Just to be part of it, and as well as just to be in a different environment, is a good experience for the guys.”
It will be a much earlier start than normal for McEachern, but Stephens said it would not be a problem.
“For our guys, it’s a little bit earlier,” Stephens said, “but, at the same time, we’re comfortable with it because of the fact that from June through July, all our workouts are from 8 o'clock (a.m.) to 12 o'clock (noon), so we’re normally active during that time. Our guys should be ready to go that time of the morning and we should be fine.
"I also believe that our guys, when we practice early in the morning, they have a tendency to be a little bit focused, so I’m hoping that will be the case on Saturday, so that the distractions of the day will not have unfolded as of yet, and those guys will be locked in as far as playing the game on Saturday morning.”
It will be the fourth time that McEachern will play North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell Classic, losing two of their three matchups, including a 35-7 defeat in their last meeting in 2020.
The Indians will face a Bulldog squad that is a perennial state playoff team and features a defensive line with a number of Division I prospects.
“Right now, I think the strength of their defense might be their front seven.” Stephens said. “They’ve got Power Five guys all over the place, and there’s a couple of All-Americans, so, defensively, they’re believing they have a chance to be pretty good and I can convey that after watching them on film. It’s going to be hard to move the ball against them.”
