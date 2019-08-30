POWDER SPRINGS — The public address announcer at Cantrell Stadium took on a secondary role Friday night, urging fans to pick up the applause in the second half of a game that seemingly had a conclusion before it began.
McEachern scored with ease on its first four possessions, took a six-touchdown lead into halftime and sat its starters in the second half in a 46-0 win over South Cobb.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed 10 of 12 passes, including his first seven, while Dacari Collins reeled in a 56-yard touchdown pass and Jordan Simmons added three scores on the ground.
The Indians (2-0) were in somewhat of a subdued home opener after an impressive win over Brookwood last week in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But for first-year McEachern coach Franklin Stephens, it was a special night for him — his first official home victory at his new school.
“You appreciate what this place is,” Stephens said. “When I was an assistant back in the day, you’d have to walk across practice fields to get from the locker room to the field. At Tucker, you had to take a bus to home games, so to be here and be able to step right onto the field from your office basically — it is special.”
The Indians racked up 390 yards of offense and held the Eagles (0-2) to just 51. McEachern entered scoring territory on every first-half drive and only surrendered the ball on a turnover on downs in the second quarter, which was the consequence of a personal foul.
South Cobb did not threaten until the fourth, when quarterback Terrence Clark three a pass that was nearly hauled in for a circus catch in the end zone.
McEachern scored only once in a second half accompanied by a running clock, when backup quarterback Bryce Archie found Collins for a 9-yard score. Collins finished with 112 yards on four receptions.
Javon Baker added a 5-yard scoring reception, while Simmons had scoring runs of 7, 19 and 3 yards.
“We were cautioning our guys of a letdown,” Stephens said. “After an emotional win last week, you wanted guys to stay focused.”
The Indians will get a bye week to redirect their focus to Cedar Grove, which they will play for the second consecutive season.
For South Cobb, the challenge was even more daunting than last week’s opening loss to Pebblebrook. But the Eagles, clearly mismatched in size, never let their will wilt.
Clark, who entered the game to spell starter Prince Jordan, commanded the offense with 10 carries, including a highlight 22-yard run, and was 4-of-9 passing.
The Eagles also had considerable success chasing Del Rio-Wilson off his spot late in the second half, suffocating a few scoring attempts.
“Some people think I’m here coaching for the wrong reasons,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “I’m here to put these kids in a position to learn. People outside this team don’t see what I see, and that’s kids with heart, a great attitude, and they don’t give up.”
The Eagles will look to earn their first win of the season next week at Sprayberry.
