VALDOSTA -- McEachern saw its three-game winning streak end Friday night in south Georgia with a 24-14 loss to Valdosta.
Trailing 21-14, the Indians (3-3) had a chance to potentially draw even after stuffing Valdosta’s Eric Brantley twice on the doorstep before recovering a bad snap by the Wildcats (6-0) on third-and-goal from the McEachern 1.
The ensuing drive went awry in short order as quarterback Jaydon Kinney was sacked twice for a 22-yard loss, and a false start pushed the Indians back to their own 1-yard line.
On third-and-37 from the 1, Kinney fired downfield toward Savion West, but Valdosta’s Tim Roberson went up and picked off the pass with 4:20 to play.
Valdosta ground down the clock with three straight runs before adding an Antonio Zapata 32-yard field goal to push the Wildcat lead to 24-14 with 2:25 left.
Looking to find the end zone to stay alive, McEachern went to Kinney, who hit West for a 20-yard gain on third-and-15 for a first down from the 15.
After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Kinney fired for West on three consecutive plays, but Roberson managed to knock the ball away on second down. West then caught the ball out of bounds on third and fourth down to turn it over on downs to effectively end the game.
The Indians finished with 260 total yards with 15 first downs, as well as 120 rushing yards on 33 carries, but they committed five turnovers on the night -- two lost fumbles and three interceptions.
Penalties were costly for McEachern as it was flagged six times for 68 yards -- three of which came on pass interference calls.
Kinney went 8-of-25 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. West was targeted 13 times Friday night, hauling in five catches for 107 yards and two scores. RJ Echols finished with two catches for 22 yards.
McEachern trailed 14-7 at the half as Kinney was intercepted by Valdosta's Khalil Mollay to end the first half.
Two pass interference penalties on the Indians helped the Wildcats get into scoring range late in the second quarter.
On third-and-3 from the McEachern 48, the Indians were hit with interference to move the ball to the 33. Todd Robinson broke a 24-yard run down to the 9 and after missing top target Jalen Whitehead on a jump ball on first-and-goal, Robinson did not miss again as he hit Whitehead on a 9-yard hookup to put Valdosta ahead 14-7 with 14 seconds left before halftime.
The Indians launched an impressive opening drive as they picked up three consecutive first downs to move the ball across midfield to the Valdosta 31.
A run by Kinney on fourth-and-1 from the 21 gave the Indians their fourth first down of the drive. On third-and-17 from the 26, Kinney found Savion West for a touchdown to put the Indians ahead 7-0 with 8:30 left in the first quarter.
McEachern got a stop on the next Valdosta drive as Robinson fumbled in the red zone to give it back to McEachern. The ensuing drive stalled as the Indians were forced to punt, but Eli Lewis muffed the punt return to give it right back to the Indians, who were unable to take advantage as a 38-yard field goal missed wide on fourth-and-7.
Valdosta finished with 389 total yards -- 209 coming on the ground -- with 15 first downs and three turnovers.
McEachern is off next week before traveling to open Region 3AAAAAAA play at Harrison on Oct. 7.
