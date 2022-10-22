POWDER SPRINGS -- North Paulding edged out a 14-7 victory over McEachern on Friday at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
The game marked an unusual defensive battle for typically offensively inclined North Paulding (5-3, 1-1 Region 3AAAAAAA). McEachern (4-5, 1-2) has also seen its offense diminish over the course of the season as the Indians are playing freshman quarterback Keylon Almond due to injuries higher on the depth chart.
“We had a freshman quarterback out there, but, at the same time, had an experienced offensive line that we need to be able to lean on,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We just can’t put it on a freshman. We’ve got some older guys out there, and they got to take it upon themselves to get it done.”
Scoring opened in the second quarter with North Paulding putting together a 55-yard, five-play drive, capped off with Boone Anderson finding Calvin Scott on a 15-yard pass over the shoulder for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolfpack snuck an onside kick on the Indians, and North Paulding recovered. North Paulding attempted to capitalize on the huge momentum swing by taking two deep shots to the end zone, both of which were defended but also drew pass-interference penalties from the defense.
The penalty yardage put the Wolfpack right back into the red zone. From here, North Paulding handed off to Tayo Ogunlade on six straight plays, the last of which he muscled his way into the end zone to put the Wolfpack up by two scores.
McEachern still had a chance to get itself on the scoreboard before halftime.
After a long but steady drive, the Indians eventually found themselves at first-and-goal on the 5-yard line with time winding down. However, two negative plays and a bad snap saw the opportunity vanish into thin air and the game went to halftime with North Paulding ahead 14-0.
Toward the end of the third quarter, McEachern put together its most successful offensive drive of the night. The Indians marched down the field on an 80-yard drive that took a full 24 plays and much of the fourth quarter. Running back Jaylon Brown saw 10 carries on this drive alone, on which he tallied 41 yards.
The Indians were also aided by three pass-interference penalties from North Paulding, and once again, McEachern found itself down inside the 10-yard line. This time, Almond was able to find RJ Echols on a 5-yard touchdown pass to draw the game back within one score.
North Paulding’s attempt to ice the game on the next drive was thwarted when Anderson’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Savion West, and the Indians received a chance to tie the game.
It was not to be, however. after reaching midfield, McEachern found itself on fourth-and-1. On the conversion attempt, Almond fumbled the snap, and the ball was recovered by North Paulding with 2minutes to play.
McEachern’s offense never saw the field again.
The Indians will have an open week next week, followed by their annual rivalry game with Hillgrove to end the regular season.
“Open week next week and what we’re going to do is focus on, can we get ourselves better offensively?” Stephens said. “That’s going to be the main focus. We got Hillgrove. That’s a big rival game, and we've got to go over there and play it. Probably the only way you’re going to get into playoffs is to go over there and win that game.”
