After helping lead East Tennessee State to a comeback win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS tournament, former McEachern standout Quay Holmes was named one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
After helping lead East Tennessee State to a comeback win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS tournament, former McEachern standout Quay Holmes was named one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
After helping lead East Tennessee State to a comeback win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS tournament, former McEachern standout Quay Holmes was named one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
Johnson City Press
After helping lead East Tennessee State to a comeback win over Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS tournament, former McEachern standout Quay Holmes was named one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes, a former McEachern High School standout, was announced as one of the top three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
The winner of the award, presented to the best offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas, on the night before the FCS national championship game.
Holmes will be joined at the banquet by a pair of quarterbacks -- Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere and Southeastern Louisiana's Cole Kelley. The banquet will be broadcast Jan. 8 on Bally Sports' regional sports networks.
Holmes is the lone candidate still competing in the FCS playoffs, with East Tennessee State facing North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Holmes' play last weekend helped the Buccaneers defeat Kennesaw State in the second round of the FCS playoffs. He accounted for 182 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, including scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard reception with 40 seconds to play to set up East Tennessee State's attempt at the eventual game-winning 2-point conversion and a 32-31 victory.
Holmes leads the FCS in rushing yards per game (126.5) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (17), total rushing yards (1,518) and total touchdowns with 20. He is also fourth in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (151.42).
Holmes has etched his name atop the East Tennessee State record book, holding the program record for career rushing yards (4,229), touchdowns (51) and points scored (306). He set the program record for single-season rushing yards this year and is tied with George Searcy for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season with 17.
Barriere passed for 5,070 yards and and 46 touchdowns for Eastern Washington. Kelley was Southeastern Louisiana's leading passer and rusher, throwing for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns, while running for another 491 yards and 16 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.