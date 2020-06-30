McEachern has added Milton to its already difficult football schedule.
The new game became necessary following the cancellation of game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, between the Indians and St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the top teams in Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the goal of limiting travel.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he wanted to make sure he had just as strong a schedule.
“I believe that, in the state of Georgia, you can find all the competition you want,” he said.
A year after winning the Class AAAAAAA state championship, Milton won Region 5AAAAAAA in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual champion Milton.
The game between McEachern and Milton is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Milton.
Milton, meanwhile, had its own scheduling problems.
The Eagles were scheduled to play two out-of-state teams -- St. John's of Washington, D.C., and Life Christian Academy from Virginia -- but those games were also canceled. They filled the vacancies with Hapeville Charter and McEachern. In addition, Milton moved its bye week from Sept. 25 to Sept. 18 to work out the game with McEachern.
As it prepares for its first season as part of the new Region 2AAAAAAA, Stephens said it was important to challenge the team before region play begins.
“It is important that we get some tough teams on the schedule early,” he said. “It is equally important that we keep our guys healthy through that run of games. We need everyone when the region games begin.”
McEachern is scheduled to open the season against North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will also face Grayson, Marietta and archrival Hillgrove in the non-region portion of the schedule.
“If you look at our schedule and how we built it, it is gonna be a gauntlet,” Stephens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.