Game: Northside-Warner Robins (1-2) at North Cobb (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Northside 27, North Cobb 24 (Aug. 21, 2015)
All-time series: Northside leads 2-0
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Northside 21
Quarterback Malachi Singleton was North Cobb’s leading rusher last season with 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns on 160 attempts. The senior standout was on his way to another stellar season before being sidelined in last week’s win against Marietta.
Running back David Mbadinga stepped up in Singleton’s absence, totaling 31 carries for 196 yards in the Warriors’ 35-21 victory.
Singleton, who was injured against Buford, will be out some time, including Friday’s matchup against Northside-Warner Robins at Emory Sewell Stadium. So, the offense will continue to run through Mbadinga for the foreseeable future, and coach Shane Queen is confident the 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior will be up to the task.
“(Mbadinga’s) a big, physical player,” Queen said. “He’s strong, fast, he blocks well and he catches the ball out of the backfield. He’s a complete back.
“He ran hard last week and that helped us control the clock. We had two passes in the second half and kept (Marietta’s) offense off the field.”
Mbadinga played football for North Cobb’s middle school program, but saw the majority of his varsity time on the field as a member of Kell’s football team, where he rushed 193 times for 1,318 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. He played three seasons for the Longhorns before returning to the North Cobb program this season, where he is top 10 in the county with 300 yards and four touchdowns.
“(Mbadinga) had a great career at Kell,” Queen said. “We’re excited to have him back. He’s a 4.0 kid, a cerebral student. He runs hard on every play. He lays his body on the line every night and wants the football in his hands. He’s a great competitor and he fights hard.”
North Cobb and Mbadinga will be in for fight against Northside. Queen said the Warriors will try to use the same formula they used in their win over Marietta. Trailing the Blue Devils 7-6 at halftime, the Warriors second half adjustments not only included taking care of the football and getting turnovers, but also controlling the clock.
“Northside is your typical south Georgia team,” he said. “They’re a very physical, well-coached team that plays hard to the whistle and runs to the football. Offensively, they run the option, so we’ll have to be disciplined and remember our assignments and do our jobs. If we miss, you’re asking for a touchdown because they have guys that can take it to the house.
“Defensively, they run a 3-4 scheme with talented players all over the place, so we have to be ready. We’re going to have to move the ball against them, play well, control the clock, keep their offense off the field and tire their defense. Our special teams will have to have a good night, too.”
