MARIETTA -- Freshman David Mbadinga carried 22 times for 238 yards and four scores and Kell ran past Paulding County 41-16 on Friday.
Kell led 14-3 at half and then 27-9 at the end of three quarters. The Longhorns' defense also kept Paulding County's star two-way player Smael Mondon contained, allowing him just 33 yards on six offensive touches.
"I thought we did (the little things) right" Kell coach Brett Sloan said. "(Paulding) plays really hard and they've got a good scheme and some good skill guys. We're all fighting for a playoff spot so I knew they wouldn't just go away."
After Kell quarterback Corbin LaFrance threw an interception on the first offensive play, he settled down and connected on six of his next seven attempts, helping the Longhorns score on their next two possessions. LaFrance finished with 152 yards on 9-for-17 passing.
It was Mbadinga that crossed the goal line for those scores, first on a 5-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter, and then a 2-yard scoring dive for a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Paulding County's Matthew Frey connected on a 47-yard field goal to end the half, bringing the deficit to 14-3. That was one of two 47-yarders for Frey, who also connected on a 38-yarder in the third quarter.
LaFrance connected with Jaylon Brown for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 5:44 left in the third quarter to take a 20-6 lead, and Mbadinga ran for a 17-yard touchdown for a 27-6 lead less than 2 minutes later.
Mbadinga's last score iced the game, a 71-yard run down the right sideline on the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, giving the Longhorns a 34-9 lead. LaFrance would add a touchdown on the ground when he ran to the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score later in the fourth quarter.
"I thought our outside blocking was great" Sloan said. "That's why David (Mbadinga) got some big gains. I liked the progression we saw in the run game. The pass game can be hit-or-miss sometimes, and so you have to know you can run the ball when you need to."
Kell will travel to Villa Rica next week as the playoff picture begins to take shape in Region 7AAAAA.
"I love our team" Sloan said. "We've got a lot of things to coach and correct, but I think they play really hard and they take pride in playing physical."
