The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame is wrapping up voting to induct its second class of standouts.
There are 36 newcomers and 64 returning players from the inaugural ballot in 2022, including three Cobb County alumni -- Hutson Mason (Lassiter), Adam Meadows (McEachern) and Jonathan Dwyer (Kell).
Forty players will be selected from the 100-player ballot, which is down from the 45-player inaugural class.
Mason was a standout for Lassiter as he shattered the state passing record during his senior season with 4,650 yards, almost 1,000 more yards than the previous record. The Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year went on to command the offense at Georgia, setting the Bulldogs' single-season pass completion percentage record in 2014 at 67.9%.
Meadows earned first-team all-state honors in 1991 for McEachern before taking his talents to Georgia, where he was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. A second-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in 1997, Meadows went on to start for the Colts for seven seasons before injuring his shoulder in 2003 causing him to retire. He returned for a short stint with the Broncos in 2006.
Dwyer earned first-team all-state honors for Kell in 2006 before heading to Georgia Tech, where he was named the 2008 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year during his sophomore season. Dwyer averaged 7 yards per rush attempt in 2008, the ninth-highest mark in all of college football that year.
A sixth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Dwyer spent four years with the Steelers before a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
Notable first-timers on the ballot include current Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves.
Bobo was the quarterback at Thomasville in the early 1990s before moving on to Georgia, where he passed for 2,750 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions in his senior season. He has since gone on to a long coaching career, with stints as a head coach at Colorado State and South Carolina before returning to Georgia in 2022.
Reeves was a running back and quarterback for Americus in the late 1950s before starting at quarterback for South Carolina from 1962-64. He went on to play eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before starting his NFL coaching career. Reeves is most remembered for leading the Falcons to their first Super Bowl in 1999.
Other prominent newcomers to the ballot include Billy Henderson (Lanier-Macon), Pepper Rodgers (Brown), Jon Stinchcomb (Parkview), Terry Harvey (Dacula), Rodney Hudson (LaGrange), Keith Henderson (Cartersville) and Joey Browner (Southwest Atlanta).
Among the players held over from last year’s ballot are Jamal Lewis (Douglass), D.J. Shockley (North Clayton), Jeff Saturday (Shamrock), Eddie Lee Ivery (Thomson) and Jarvis Jones (Carver-Columbus).
The inaugural ballot saw the induction of one Cobb County player in Eric Zeier, who played at Marietta before setting the Southeasterrn Conference’s all-time passing record in 1994 while at Georgia. Zeier went on to play six years in the NFL with three different teams before retiring in 2000.
This year’s induction ceremony will be held Oct. 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.