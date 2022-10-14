ATLANTA -- Unable to stop the Marist triple-option, South Cobb fell 43-7 on the road in Region 4AAAAAA play at Hughes Spalding Stadium on Friday.
The Eagles (0-7) debuted a new quarterback under center as sophomore Cameron Brown would start in place of Javon Richardson, who was moved to wide receiver.
Brown started hot, completing four straight passes to Ethan Gray, and vaulting the offense into the War Eagles territory on South Cobb's opening drive. The drive would sputter with an incomplete pass and a penalty to follow.
Marist (5-2) would score on its opening drive with three big run plays capped by a 26-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Mallet. The Eagles would have a hard time stopping the run, giving up 250 yards on the ground.
The War Eagles would score again, this time on a play-action pass from quarterback Eli Clarkson to running back Jack Euart, and then Clarkson would find Mallet on the following drive to put Marist up 29-0 late in the second quarter. They would lead 36-0 at the half.
The Eagles would play better defensively in the second half as corner Jakai Reed would intercept War Eagles' quarterback D.J. Mazzone.
Late in the third, Brown, on his own 21-yard line, would connect with Richardson, who would use his speed to accelerate past defenders and saunter into the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown strike. Brown finished the night 12 of 26 for 156 yards and the touchdown. Richardson finished with three catches for 86 yards.
South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson was impressed with the production of Brown and his continued growth.
“For his first game as a varsity starter, I don't fault him, and I believe he was good,” Hanson said. “He looked comfortable and did exactly what he was supposed to do.”
