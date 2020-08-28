Marietta
Marietta celabrates after they beat Lowdes County in the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season. The Blue Devils will likely have to wait and extra week to begin the defense of their title after Colquitt County canceled the matchup because of its issues with the coronavirus.

Marietta's football season opener on Sept. 4 has been canceled.

Colquitt County will not be able to make the trip to Northcutt Stadium because the majority of the Packers' offensive and defensive lines are currently in quarantined. 

The Moultrie Observer was the first to report the information. 

This story will be updated.

davesilver1495
richard plent

They should have played because according to Trump the pandemic is over and he was successful.

