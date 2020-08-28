Marietta's football season opener on Sept. 4 has been canceled.
Colquitt County will not be able to make the trip to Northcutt Stadium because the majority of the Packers' offensive and defensive lines are currently in quarantined.
The Moultrie Observer was the first to report the information.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
They should have played because according to Trump the pandemic is over and he was successful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.