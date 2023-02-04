Marietta alum Andy McCollum is a head coach again.
The former Middle Tennessee head coach and longtime Georgia Tech assistant was named the head coach at Division III Sewanee on Friday
"In the long and storied tradition of Sewanee Athletics, our coaches have always been teachers and educators first, but they are also mentors, advisors, and leaders in our campus community,” athletic director John Shackelford said in a release. “In coach Andy McCollum, we have found a walking bear hug that embraces challenges as opportunities, and solves those problems by loving his students harder — with the care of a parent, the steady discipline of a school principal, and the wisdom that comes with a lifetime of experience. The student-athletes who will represent Sewanee on the field will know that the wind is at their back, because Hurricane Andy has landed on the mountain.”
McCollum takes over a program that was 2-8 a season ago and hasn't had a winning season since 2000. He played his college football for Austin Peay and coached at Middle Tennessee for 14 years, including six years at the helm from 1999-2005. He posting a 34-45 record overall and successfully helped transition the program from Football Championship Subdivision program to a Football Bowl Division program. Playing as an independent in 1999 and 2000, McCollum’s 2001 squad, in its first season in the Sun Belt, recorded an 8-3 record and were co-champions of the league. He said he is looking forward to working with numerous old friends again.
"The opportunity to return to the State of Tennessee to continue developing my long-standing relationships with high school football coaches throughout the area is coming home for me, and I could not get here fast enough,” McCollum said.
As excited as McCollum may be, one person who may be even more so is Marietta mayor Steve Tumlin.
"Born and raised in Marietta, his father Johnny was a great athlete at Marietta in the 40’s and his mother Peggy played on Marietta’s first girls state basketball championship team at MHS," Tumlin said in a statement. "(McCollum) was named for my basketball coach at MHS, Andy Anderson, so you can see a Marietta through-and-through athlete honoring the legacy of his city as the village that helped raise him. This would make former (Marietta Daily Journal) publisher (Otis Brumby, Jr.) especially proud as happy as a graduate of Sewanee."
McCollum returns to head coach reigns after serving as the chief of staff and senior defensive analyst for the University of Buffalo for two seasons. The 2022 season saw the Bulls pick up a win in the Camellia Bowl over Georgia Southern.
"I am looking forward to representing the University of the South as the head football coach with tremendous energy and enthusiasm in the opportunities the Sewanee culture provides for the student-athlete and the campus community," McCollum said. "Sewanee has an excellent reputation for its tremendous educational, cultural, and environmental opportunities. I, and my energetic staff, look forward to expanding the Sewanee football reputation with pride and winning."
McCollum also spent time as the defensive coordinator at Western Carolina University during the 2020 season and 10 seasons at Georgia Tech where he split time coaching the defensive line, linebackers, and the secondary. The Yellow Jackets' 2015 defense ranked sixth nationally in fewest first downs allowed and first in the nation in defensive improvement on third down, while the 2018 squad ranked fourth overall in total defense in the ACC.
During his tenure Georgia Tech, his teams made it to six bowl games and won two Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championships.
Prior to his time in Atlanta, McCollum was a linebackers coach for North Carolina State, an advance scout and defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans
The first 18 years of his coaching career included serving assistant roles at Middle Tennessee (1981-88), Texas El Paso (1989-93) and Baylor (Texas) (1994-98). Amid that run was a three-month stint under Phillip Fulmer at the University of Tennessee in the spring of 1995.
McCollum was a three-year starter at quarterback for Marietta and was the Cobb County Player of the Year in 1976. He was named the North Georgia Athlete of the Year during his senior season in 1977, and named to the Marietta High School Hall of Fame in 2010.
Sewanee's 2023 season will begin with the Tigers facing Maryville College (Tenn.) on Sept. 2.
