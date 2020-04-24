Marietta's Arik Gilbert won nearly every award he could have for the 2019 football season.
The tight end was the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, a first-team MaxPreps All-American, a member of the USA Today and Atlanta Touchdown Club first teams and the Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year.
On Friday, he earned one more honor.
Gilbert was named the Class AAAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year by the Georgia Sports Writers Association, as part of the 2019 GSWA all-state football team.
The LSU signee posted the second-greatest single-season mark for receiving yards in state history with 101 catches for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping Marietta win its first state championship since 1967.
"The fact is that, going into the year, with all the accolades, he still got better," said Marietta coach Richard Morgan, who was named the Class AAAAAAA Coach of the Year. "He took his game to another level. He delivered on all the expectations and surpassed them."
Gilbert was one of six Blue Devils to earn first-team all-state honors, all of whom have signed with Power Five programs. He was joined by quarterback Harrison Bailey (Tennessee), wide receiver Ricky White (Michigan State), offensive lineman Jake Wray (Colorado), defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari (LSU) and defensive back Rashad Torrence (Florida).
"Everything we've been instilling in our players on how we build a program really came to a fruition," Morgan said. "We preached family. They bought into the philosophy. They played for each other, their school and the city of Marietta. Because they played for each other, they were able to shine individually."
In all, 14 players earned first-team honors, representing seven different schools. All will be continuing their careers in college.
Allatoona, the Class AAAAAA runners-up, was the only other school to have more than one player selected, featuring three -- wide receiver Asante Das (Georgetown), offensive lineman Nick Lundeberg (UMass) and kicker Jude Kelley (Georgia Tech).
"The biggest thing was they were three returning starters," Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. "They knew they would be starters, but they all improved a lot between their junior and senior years. They were much better their senior year, and it's a testament to their work ethic."
One of the biggest surprises of the selections may have been that Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison only had one first-team representative -- defensive back Victor Pless (Minnesota) -- after completing a perfect 15-0 season. Hoyas coach Matt Dickmann was selected as the Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year.
Other players earning Class AAAAAAA first-team honors were defensive linemen Myles Murphy (Clemson) from Hillgrove and Jamil Burroughs (Alabama) from McEachern. Kell defensive lineman Vincent Dinkins (Middle Tennessee) made the Class AAAAA squad, while Mount Paran Christian quarterback Niko Vangarelli (Princeton) was a selection in Class A-Private as athlete.
2019 GSWA All-State Football Team -- Cobb representatives
Class AAAAAAA
QB Harrison Bailey, Marietta
WR Ricky White, Marietta
TE Arik Gilbert, Marietta
OL Jake Wray, Marietta
DL Jamil Burroughs, McEachern
DL B.J. Ojulari, Marietta
DL Myles Murphy, Hillgrove
DB Rashad Torrence, Marietta
Offensive Player of the Year: Arik Gilbert, Marietta
Coach of the Year: Richard Morgan, Marietta
Class AAAAAA
WR Asante Das, Allatoona
OL Nick Lundeberg, Allatoona
DB Victor Pless, Harrison
K Jude Kelley, Allatoona
Coach of the Year: Matt Dickmann, Harrison
Class AAAAA
DL Vincent Dinkins, Kell
Class A-Private
ATH Niko Vangarelli, Mount Paran Christian
