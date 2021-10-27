Former Marietta High School quarterback Harrison Bailey is leaving the University of Tennessee.
The former Blue Devils standout, who led them to a state championship in 2019, announced Wednesday that he was entering the transfer portal. He made his announcement on social media.
“Dear Tennessee, thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here at this prestigious university," he wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank everyone that has helped me develop into the person I am today, on and off the field. To my brothers: I love you guys. We made a lifetime of memories over the last few years. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin. It’s with a heavy heart, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal and exploring other opportunities.”
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bailey finished his high school career as the No. 4 career passer in Georgia high school history. He finished with 11,716 yards, which trailed only Jake Fromm, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. He committed to the Volunteers in 2018 to play for then coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Bailey had an opportunity to show what he could do as a freshman, he started the final three games of the 2020 season and finished the year 48 of 68 for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. In his only appearance of the 2021 season, he completed 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards and had an 8-yard touchdown run against Tennessee Tech.
Bailey fell out of favor with new coach Josh Heupel and his staff and was relegated to third string after they brought in transfers Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III. He is the fifth Vols quarterback to enter the portal in the last year, joining J.T. Shrout (Colorado), Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State), Kaidon Salter and most recently Brian Maurer, who left the program in August.
Bailey had more than 20 Division I offers when he selected Tennessee. Others included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Wherever he ends up, Bailey will have four full years of eligibility remaining. The NCAA gave every student-athlete a free year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and with only playing in one game this season, he will be able to take it as a redshirt season.
