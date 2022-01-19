A little more than two months ago, former Marietta quarterback Harrison Bailey decided to bet on himself, leave the University of Tennessee, and enter the transfer portal.
Now, we'll see if he ends up being a big winner.
Bailey announced on social media on Tuesday he will be heading to the Mountain West Conference to play for the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He posted a picture of himself in a UNLV uniform with the simple message "Let's ride..! #UNLV."
Coincidentally, Bailey finished his high school career in Las Vegas when Marietta faced Eastside Catholic, the state of Washington’s Class 3A state champion, in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman High School. He finished that game with 410 yards and six touchdowns -- all in the first half -- in a 53-14 victory.
The former four-star recruit came out of Marietta as the fourth-leading passer in Georgia high school history with 11,716 yards -- behind only Jake Fromm, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence -- after helping to lead the Blue Devils to the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship. He signed with Tennessee and entered school early, but then COVID-19 threw a wrench into his plans.
The pandemic put an end to spring practice early and he had to sit through protocols during fall practice. Despite that, he still worked his way into the starting job for the final three games of the 2020 season, splitting time with J.T. Shrout. As a starter, Bailey finished completed 34-of-45 passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He finished his first year in Knoxville 48-of-68 for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
He entered the offseason as the potential fulltime starter for 2021, but coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired and Bailey quickly fell out of favor of new coach Josh Heupel. He opened the new season behind transfers Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Bailey's only action of the season was in mop-up duty against Tennessee Tech.
Now, he gets a fresh start and has a full four years of eligibility remaining.
Bailey heads to the desert with the hopes of turning the Runnin' Rebels around. They went 2-10 a year ago and had four different quarterbacks take turns under center including Cameron Friel, Justin Rogers, Doug Brumfield, and Tate Martell.
Friel was the most productive of the group. He threw for 1,608 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Martell, a former four-star recruit who spent time at Ohio State and Miami (Fla.) before returning home to UNLV, announced he was ending his football career shortly after it was announced Bailey was joining the team. Martell tried switching positions to wide receiver midway through last season.
Jayden Maiava will also join the quarterback room as a true freshman.
