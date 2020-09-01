Marietta will open the 2020 season this week after all, and it will come against an old traditional rival.
The Blue Devils will host Wheeler on Friday at Northcutt Stadium, after both programs suffered last-minute cancellations. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Wheeler's previously scheduled opener against North Atlanta at Corky Kell Stadium was canceled Tuesday. No reason was given in a Wheeler tweet announcing the new game.
The Wildcats' loss was Marietta's gain.
The defending Class AAAAAAA state champion lost its original opener last week when Colquitt County canceled a trip to Marietta because the majority of the Packers' offensive and defensive lines were in quarantine because of potential contact with the coronavirus.
Marietta and Wheeler, two of the oldest programs in Cobb County, are no strangers to one another. Friday's game will be the 37th meeting in the series, which Wheeler leads 21-14-1.
Wheeler, coming off a season in which it went 5-6 and qualified for the state playoffs, announced in its tweet that those who bought tickets to the North Atlanta game would have their money refunded.
Marietta will commemorate its seniors in Friday night's game.
