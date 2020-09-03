Game: Wheeler (0-0) at Marietta (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 52, Wheeler 0 (Aug. 18, 2017)
All-time series: Wheeler leads 21-14-1
Prediction: Marietta 30, Wheeler 14
The coronavirus has changed the game when it comes to sticking to a regular schedule. This week, Marietta and Wheeler faced that reality first hand.
Originally, Wheeler was scheduled to host their season opener Friday night against North Atlanta. As late as Monday evening it was posting on social media about how fans could get tickets, but now the Wildcats will be traveling down the street to Marietta to play the Blue Devils, the defending Class AAAAAAA state champions.
“North Atlanta contacted us to let us know they were having issues in regards to COVID and wouldn’t be able to play,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We were fortunate to have Marietta, who is right down the road, who was basically in the same situation.”
Marietta coach Richard Morgan had to deal with the same situation. Originally, the Blue Devils were to host Colquitt County. Last week, they were given the news that the majority of the Packers’ offensive and defensive lines were being quarantined.
“(Colquitt County) unfortunately had some cases of the virus show up amongst their team, so they ended up having to cancel and quarantine,” Morgan said. “It left us with only nine games for the season, but we learned that Wheeler was dealing with a similar situation, so it opened up a game for both of us on the same night.”
After finalizing the new match up, the teams have been doing their best to prepare for Friday night.
“We’re sure that (the Blue Devils) have some pretty good players returning and of course a winning mindset after winning the championship last year,” Love said.
The Blue Devils had a big graduating class, but they do have returning key players like junior linebackers Daniel Martin and Carlos Cervantes on the defense side. Offensively, the team has nine new starters including quarterback Tyler Hughes.
Morgan said the team has minimal knowledge of what to expect from Wheeler, but he said he has met with his staff to go over formations from the last season.
“We’ll prepare our kids the best we can based off of last year’s footage, but there will be a lot of in-game adjustments as the game goes on.” he said.
Wheeler is experimenting with new players on their team as well, but also has key returning starters like senior outside linebacker Taylor Smith, senior defensive end Kendre Oliver, and senior nose guard Myles Pollard. They will provide a key matchup against the Blue Devils’ new offensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.