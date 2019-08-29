Game: St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) (0-0) at Marietta (1-0), 8 p.m. ESPNU
Last year: Did not play
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Marietta 31, St. Josephs 27
Marietta is about to be on national television for the first time in its long history.
ESPNU is televising the Blue Devils’ home opener against St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, based in Philadelphia. Both programs are currently ranked in the top 15 in the country by the USA Today with Marietta No. 9 and St. Joseph’s No. 11.
“They are No. 11 in the country for a reason,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said of St. Joseph’s, which won the PIAA 6A state title last season. “They are going predominately a passing team that’s going to throw it 35 to 40 times a game, so it’s going to be a different challenge for our guys. I’m looking forward to it, and our guys are looking forward to it also.”
Marietta will also be playing on Northcutt Stadium’s artificial turf for the first time.
The stadium underwent a renovation that starting in 2014 to expand seating, but still preferred the grass field. However, flooding became an issue as of late and the city approved to have an artificial turf installation, which was completed in time for the 2019 season.
Marietta put together a rigorous non-region schedule a year ago that included two-time defending state champion Rome, Grayson and two top-tier teams from out of state and went into Region 3AAAAAAA with a 1-4 record.
This season could play out differently with Marietta opening the season by beating Rome 48-14, handing the Wolves their first loss at home since 2015.
Safety Rashad Torrence forced a fumble on the first play of the game. Quarterback Harrison Bailey looked 100 percent after going down with an injury late last season, throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns. Arik Gilbert and Ricky White combined for 297 yards and four touchdowns.
The offensive line was stout as well, not yielding a sack against Rome’s aggressive front and it opened running lanes for Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
The Marietta defense will likely face an experienced quarterback in Kyle McCord, a sophomore who has already committed to Ohio State. McCord is also the fifth-ranked player in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021. Morgan said the Blue Devils look to bring him different blitz pressures with hopes of pushing him out of the pocket.
