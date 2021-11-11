Game: Tift County (6-4) at Marietta (6-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Marietta 30, Tift County 14
Marietta is entering the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with all the momentum it needs.
The Blue Devils bounced back from a disappointing loss to North Cobb with a decisive will over Walton last week to secure the No. 2 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA.
Marietta was also a No. 2 seed going into the playoffs two years ago when it won a state championship, so it is right where it wants to be.
Its new postseason journey begins with Tift County at Northcutt Stadium.
Marietta has been dangerous in the postseason ever since coach Richard Morgan took over in 2016. Each year, he puts together a rigorous non-region schedule that has the Blue Devils ready to play when its region schedule begins.
Following a transition 2020 season when it won only three games with mostly new starters, Marietta is starting to look like the team that won a state championship, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ve had some ups and downs,” Morgan said. “We’re playing pretty good football. Last year wasn’t the great year, but the experience has paid off. We lost some close games, but we are a pretty good team right now and playing good football.”
When Marietta’s defense is clicking, it has been tough for opposing teams to move the ball. The Blue Devils held Harrison to just 53 yards after the first quarter three weeks ago, and Walton didn’t get a first down until late in the second quarter.
On offense, Tyler Hughes is having a breakout season for Marietta. He has completed 189 of 290 passes for 2,910 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s also run for an additional 506 yards and six scores.
Against Tift, Marietta is expected to get most of its yards in the air.
Against Walton, Hughes completed 20-of-24 pass attempts for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He threw two touchdowns apiece to Kamdyn Perry, Cameron Overton and Christian Mathis.
For Tift County, Jackson Strickland took over as quarterback midway through the season. He has 285 yards on 53 carries and three touchdowns in running the veer offense.
Zach Carter is Tift’s leading rusher with 285 yards on 156 touches and four touchdowns.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Walton (6-3) at Colquitt County (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Colquitt County 35, Walton 12
All-time series: Colquitt County leads 2-0
Prediction: Colquitt County 28, Walton 17
Walton is looking to have a short memory. What’s done is done.
The Raiders didn’t end the regular season on a high note after falling by four touchdowns to Marietta last week. Had the Raiders won the game, they would not be traveling to south Georgia.
That is the last thing on their minds right now.
Beating Colquitt County on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs is the top priority.
“We’re trying to turn the page after (Marietta),” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We’re putting it behind us and focusing on Colquitt.”
Walton hasn’t been a stranger to Colquitt in the postseason. It made the same trip last year to Colquitt in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs after beating McEachern at home in the opener.
“It is what is is,” Brunner said. “We have to get (Colquitt County) at some point. We’re just trying to get prepared the best that we can. We’ve done this last year. We had a chance in that game and fell short. This is an opportunity to get down there and play a great game.”
For Walton, it is going to come down to how well it plays at the line of scrimmage.
Linebacker Ashton Woods has been a force up front for the Raiders. He leads the team with 58 tackles and two sacks and five tackles for loss.
It will also be up to the defense to contain Colquitt County running back Charlie Pace, who has 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Offensively, the Raiders look to be balanced and establish the run behind Sutton Smith.
The Raiders had a hard time moving the ball against Marietta early and did not get a first half until late in the first half. They will continue to rely on Smith, who has 554 rushing yards on 106 carries and 11 touchdowns. Braylen Stokes has also been solid with 367 yards on 51 carries and four touchdowns.
Walton also plans to rotate quarterbacks Zak Rozsman and Jeremy Hecklinski. Rozsman has 1,038 passing yards and 10 touchdowns for the season with Hecklinski totaling 892 yards and seven scores.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Harrison (4-6) at Lowndes (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 9, Lowndes 0 (Aug. 31, 2007)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Lowndes 21, Harrison 7
Harrison faces a tough challenge as it makes a long trip to south Georgia to take on Lowndes in a first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game at Martin Stadium in Valdosta.
It will be only the third trip to south Georgia that Harrison will undertake in its program history and the longest one that the Hoyas have made since a 31-7 loss at Glynn Academy in Savannah in the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals in 2017.
Harrison was more successful in its first game in south Georgia, beating Lowndes 9-0 in a regular-season game in 2007 in the last meeting against the Vikings.
While the long trip — just under four hours — may seem daunting, Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said he doesn’t expect to be that big of a factor.
“We’re going to try to keep it as normal as possible,” Cassidy said. “For us, we know that people sometimes stay in hotels and things, but we’re going to go down Friday morning. It’s just under a four-hour trip as long as you don’t hit a bunch of traffic. So, it’s not too terribly bad. We’re going try to break up the road trip with meals and things like that. When you think about it, they sit at a desk all day in class, so they’ll just be sitting in a bus instead. I don’t think it will impact the outcome of the game at all.”
Cassidy said his team is about as ready as they can be for the postseason.
“I think we’re dealing with the same things that everybody else is dealing with this time of year,” Cassidy said. “Our goal right now is to make sure that in all three phases of the game, we’re familiarizing them with what Lowndes does as best we can. The difference is that you can’t put the type of player in front of them (in practice) that they will have to face. But, you do the best you can to put the scheme in front of them that (Lowndes does).”
Harrison certainly has its work cut out for it as the Hoyas face a storied Lowndes program that has won five state championships.
“The reputation of the program speaks for itself,” Cassidy said. “They have multiple state championships. They have the support of the community. They’ve got great facilities, great coaches. We’re going to do our best as we always do each week.”
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
