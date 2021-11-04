Game: Marietta (5-4, 2-2) at Walton (6-2, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 34, Walton 26
All-time series: Walton leads 14-11
Prediction: Walton 28, Marietta 27
Both teams know what is at stake.
They have been in situations like these many times.
Walton will be hosting Marietta in the regular season finale that will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds out of Region 3AAAAAAA in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Blue Devils are usually reaching peak form when the regular season comes to an end. They were the No. 2 seed out of the same region when they won the state championship two years ago.
Coming off a tough loss at home against region champion North Cobb, they look to bounce back in hopes of playing at Northcutt Stadium when the postseason begins next week.
While Walton is one game ahead of Marietta in the region standings, a Marietta win would put their records at 2-all with the Blue Devils winning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
“I think it will come down to the wire,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It will be a highly-contested game, and I think both teams will play hard.”
The Blue Devils were caught off-guard by North Cobb following two one-sided victories over Hillgrove and Harrison. With both teams capable of throwing deep and throwing often, it was North Cobb’s defense that kept making stops, holding Cobb County’s leading passer Tyler Hughes and his experienced receivers to only one touchdown.
Hughes enters Friday with 2,564 yards and 31 touchdowns against only six interceptions. Receivers Cam Overton (764 yards) and Kamryn Perry (744 yards) have combined for 17 touchdown receptions.
They look to revert to the Marietta team that yielded just 53 yards against Harrison two weeks ago while its offense was mixing the run and pass to score points and chew clock.
“North Cobb played well (last week), and we weren’t at our best,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, we’ll do that this week and start to peak before the playoffs.”
Walton appears to be playing better and is coming off back-to-back wins over North Paulding and Harrison. The Raiders scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Hoyas. With the defense making stops, Sutton Smith, Austin Williams and Bobby Johnson scored rushing touchdowns during that stretch with Zak Rozsman contributing with a touchdown pass to Nate Lyons.
Smith comes into the game with 553 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, while Rozsman has thrown for 990 yards and 10 scores.
“We have a tough matchup with Marietta,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “They have a good offense and are athletic on defense. We have to play sound for four quarters.”
To keep pace, Walton has to cut down on miscues. Brunner said after the Harrison win that his team committed too many penalties, which is a concern this late in the season.
