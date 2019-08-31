MARIETTA -- Marietta did not play its best football Friday night, and it nearly proved costly.
However, during the final minute of their battle against St. Joseph’s Prep, the visiting 11th-ranked powerhouse from Philadelphia, the Blue Devils found a way to get it done.
Harrison Bailey found a wide-open Ricky White, who beat two charging defenders in reaching the end zone for a 23-yard score with 14 seconds remaining to help Marietta -- the No. 9 team in USA Today's rankings -- seal a 21-14 win at Northcutt Stadium and in front of a national TV audience.
Bailey continued to target White on the winning drive after he was unable to hold on to what would have been a sure touchdown catch on the opening play. Two plays later, Bailey again threw to White, who made a leaping grab in double coverage to put the Blue Devils (2-0) in field position at the 23-yard line.
White finished the game with five catches for 76 yards.
“Ricky is a different type of receiver,” Bailey said. “He’s a playmaker and adds a different dimension to the team. He’s a great receiver for us and a great person, too.”
Bailey did not have his most consistent game, but he managed to complete 17 of 29 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Bailey had seven straight complete passes to begin the second half, including a 39-yard yard touchdown strike to Arik Gilbert on the third quarter’s opening drive to give Marietta its first lead of the game at 14-7. Then, he went into a lull where he misfired on six straight, including an interception late in the third quarter, which put St. Joseph's (0-1) on the Marietta 7-yard line.
Thanks largely to Marietta’s defense, St. Joseph’s had to settle for a 22-yard field goal, allowing the Blue Devils to keep their lead at 14-10.
Marietta also made a critical red-zone stop in the first quarter after a 9-yard run by St. Joseph’s Kolbe Burrell put the Hawks on the 5. Then, Jimmie Craig delivered a third-down sack before St. Joseph’s missed a 29-yard field goal.
Midway through the third quarter, Marietta stopped another St. Joseph’s drive in its own territory when Ezekial Durham-Campbell picked off a pass from Ohio State commit Kyle McCord.
Marietta’s only breakdown on defense came late in the fourth quarter when three penalties that cost 42 yards set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Liam Johnson.
Despite the one setback, Marietta coach Richard Morgan still spoke highly about the Blue Devils’ defensive performance Friday night.
“Uncharacteristically, we had too many penalties, we dropped too many passes, we missed too many plays, but our defense was at our best,” Morgan said. “The defense carried us until we had a minute left, and then we drove 80 yards and won the game.”
It was a defensive battle between the teams throughout the first quarter and most of the second.
After St. Joseph’s scored first to take a 7-0 lead with 5:10 remaining in the half, Marietta found its rhythm and answered back when Kimani Vidal scored from 1 yard out.
Vidal finished with 67 yards on 13 carries. Gilbert led in receiving with six catches for 111 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.