POWDER SPRINGS -- Cate Gruehn has an impeccable sense of timing.
Each time the Marietta flag football team needed to come up with a defensive stop in the state quarterfinals against McEachern, Gruehn rose to the occasion. She intercepted three passes to stymie the Lady Indians' offense and help lift the Lady Blue Devils to a 19-7 victory Thursday.
The win means Marietta (17-2) will take on Blessed Trinity on Monday in the state semifinals, which will be played at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
For the Lady Blue Devils, the win was the third this season over their rival, something coach Nick Houstoulakis said he knew was going to be a difficult task.
"We practiced the last two days for the defense they had played against us the first two times and they came out with something completely different," he said. "We were making adjustments on the fly."
On the first drive of the game, McEachern's offense made a few adjustments, too. The Lady Indians went 65 yards in 11 plays and scored on a 10-yard pass from Amber Kirkpatrick to Kye Giddens to take an early 7-0 lead.
Marietta answered quickly with an eight-play, 65-yard drive of its own. Quarterback Claire Hennessey went 5-for-5 on the possession, completing three passes to Mckaela Walker, including a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Lady Blue Devils missed the attempted two-point conversion and trailed 7-6, but the turned the game over to their defense.
McEachern (13-5) drove the length of the field again, but stalled inside the red zone. On fourth-and-goal from the 12, Gruehn made her presence known as she stepped in front of an intended receiver to haul in her first take away.
Early in the second half, the Lady Indians forced Marietta to punt, but on the first play of their ensuing drive, Gruehn was in the right place at the right time. Kirkpatrick's pass bounced off the hands of her intended receiver and into the waiting hands of the Lady Blue Devils' junior, who returned it to the Lady Blue Devils' 38. It was something Houstoulakis said he has come to expect.
"Oh goodness yes," he said if he would refer to Gruehn as a ball hawk. "She leads our team in interceptions, in receiving yards, in minutes played, in film study, everything."
Marietta took advantage of the short field needing only four plays to take the lead for the first time of the night with 12:14 to play. Hennessey connected with Walker for the second time in the end zone, this time from 13 yards out.
Hennessey on the night finished 15 of 18 passing for 128 yards and the two touchdowns. Walker caught nine of those passes for 68 yards and the two scores, but the pair couldn't connect on the two-point conversion and Marietta's lead was 12-7.
McEachern had a final chance to retake the lead as the clock started to tick down. On second down from the Lady Indians' 38, Kirkpatrick, who finished 14 of 25 for 141 yards and a touchdown, tried to throw deep, but Gruehn anticipated the throw and broke on it at the perfect time.
"We're taught to look where the quarterback is looking," she said. "As soon as she started to throw, I just ran to the spot."
The final interception was Gruehn's seventh of the season and fifth against McEachern. She returned it to the Marietta 31 and set up the offense to put the game away.
On first down from the McEachern 34, Hennessey made the decision of the night. Houstoulakis said on a play designed to go to the right with a pitch to the running back, his quarterback read the defense and checked out if it. She took it the other way and pitched it to a streaking Walker, who evaded two tacklers and had nothing but green turf between her and the end zone for the final score of the night. She finished with 57 yards rushing on four carries.
The play was indicative of how far the team had come from its state quarterfinal appearance a year ago.
"From a schematic view, last year we were just trying to learn the terminology," Houstoulakis said. "It was a foreign language. This year its all about football. Their football IQ has greatly improved."
Marietta now turns its attention to Blessed Trinity, which comes into Monday's semifinal 13-2 after it advanced with a 6-0 win over Grayson. The Lady Blue Devils have not played the Lady Titans, but it is hard not to look on the other side of the bracket and see who they might play in a potential state championship game should they win. Marietta could be looking at playing Hillgrove for a third time this season. So far, it is the only team the Lady Blue Devils haven't found a way to beat. The Lady Hawks have given Marietta their only two losses of the season.
"You don't get an opportunity to make up for your only losses very often," Houstoulakis said. "They are a phenomenal team. If we get that chance, we know they bring out the best in us."
Gruehn just smiled at the idea.
"They are a great opponent," she said. "But maybe the third time would be the charm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.