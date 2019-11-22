MILTON -- A fast start propelled Marietta past defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Milton and into the state quarterfinals with a 38-24 win Friday.
Marietta (10-2) advanced to face Mill Creek next week, and it will get the benefit of returning to Northcutt Stadium to host the game after the Hawks upset top-seeded Roswell.
The Blue Devils, in the quarterfinals for the second time in three years, reached double-digit wins for the first time since it won 10 games under the late James "Friday" Richards in 2005.
A pair of touchdown runs and a touchdown catch from Kimani Vidal put Marietta up 21-0 midway through the second quarter, and Milton (8-4) never got closer than 14 points after that.
“That’s what we wanted to do,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We worked all week on getting off to a fast start. They’re a really good team. We just wanted to come in and try to take the crowd out of it. We knew, if we did that, we would have a pretty good chance.”
Vidal helped put Marietta in the lead, but he also helped seal the win with all five of the Blue Devils’ touchdowns.
The Troy commit finished with 139 yards on 19 carries, with touchdowns of 3, 4 and 15 yards. He also caught two passes for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards.
“He was huge for us,” Morgan said. “He may be overlooked by some people in the state, but he’s not by us. We know he’s the heart and soul of this team right now. We needed him to come up big for us on (Friday), and he did.”
As Vidal continued to find the end zone, quarterback Harrison Bailey kept Marietta moving down the field.
Bailey finished 20-of-26 passing for 321 yards and the two scoring passes to Vidal. Ricky White caught seven balls for 110 yards. Arik Gilbert caught six passes for 98 yards, and Taji Johnson hauled in four passes for 92 yards.
Marietta kept Milton in check for much of the game.
The Blue Devils only allowed 151 total yards through the first three quarters and led 28-10 heading into the final quarter, but the Eagles found a way to make a game of it late.
Milton recovered three onside kicks in the second half -- one to start the half, and two in the final 5 minutes of the game -- to set up short fields and score the game’s final 14 points in the final 4:40 of game time.
“Obviously, we’ll be working on our hands team this week,” Morgan said. “I thought our defense played pretty well, though. We gave up some yards sometimes, but we made some plays when we needed them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.