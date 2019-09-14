LOGANVILLE -- Lightning strikes delayed Friday night’s game between Marietta and Grayson for more than 90 minutes.
When the game resumed, the Blue Devils could not make up for their mistakes and suffered a 28-14 at Britt-Moody Field.
“Grayson played well and we didn’t play well,” Marietta coach Rich Morgan said. “You can’t win a game with four turnovers, so that’s that.”
Third-ranked Grayson (3-0) started the game with halfback LaFayette Gurvin passing to sophomore Kameron Hudson for a 33-yard gain, but the Marietta defense held firm and forced a punt.
Harrison Bailey took advantage of a 15-yard sideline interference penalty, dropping in a perfect pass to Arik Gilbert on a crossing route for a 35-yard gain. But three plays later, Rams junior Jibrahn Claude stepped in front of a pass and picked off Bailey in the end zone for a touchback.
After a quick three-and-out, Bailey pushed behind his offensive line for a first down near midfield. The next play, he handed off to Kimani Vidal, who squeezed past defenders and broke to the outside before diving for the pylon for a 41-yard run and an early 7-0 lead.
Devon Cannon started at quarterback for Grayson instead of Carlos Dixon, a senior signed with Illinois. Cannon was 5-of-7 passing before Dixon came on in the second quarter and was intercepted by Dawson Ellington.
Claude was in the right place at the right time for his second interception, this one on a tipped pass that was returned it to the Blue Devils’ 38-yard line. A pass-interference penalty -- one of six called on top-ranked Marietta (3-1) in the first half -- put the Rams in good field position and Gurvin barreled into the end zone from four yards out to tie the score at 7-all at the half.
But a minute before kickoff, both teams were called off the field due to lightning strikes that eventually called for officials to clear the stands.
“There is not a book for that,” Grayson coach Adam Carter said of the delay. “We tried to just keep them focused and control the controllables.
“It’s tough, and you hate to have that, but it happens in sports and we found a way to get through it.”
They got through the third quarter with two more interceptions of Bailey. Tyler Pugh’s pick late in the frame was followed by Dixon hitting Jamal Haynes in the middle of the field.
“During the half, (Carter) just told us to stay calm and finish,” Haynes said. “We were driving the ball down, but weren’t finishing, so we needed to calm down collectively as a group and just finish the play.”
Haynes finished with six catches for 155 yards, running away from Marietta defenders for big gains in the second half.
Marietta started a comeback with an impressive drive in the fourth quarter. Bailey started with first-down throws to Ricky White and Gilbert (four catches, 78 yards) before Vidal finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown.
But that was the only score Marietta could generate after the long break for the weather, which illuminated the sky with flashes and streaks from all sides surrounding the field.
“If anything, we got to go inside during the break and talk about things, fix some things,” Morgan said. “Then, we came out and made more mistakes.
“It’s just one of those deals, but we’ll get it fixed. We have to get it fixed.”
