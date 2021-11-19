Above: Marietta defensive lineman Ezekiel Campbell (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble early in Friday’s second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game. Ultimately, though, the Blue Devils were undone by turnovers on their own and saw their season come to a close with a 38-21 loss. Below: Marietta linebacker Daniel Martin brings down Milton quarterback Devin Farrell with a sack.
Marietta LB Daniel Martin (1) sacks Milton QB on a 4th down play. SPECIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Marietta Head Coach Richard Morgan. SPECIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Marietta DL (50) recovers the games first turnover by Milton. SPECIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Above: Marietta defensive lineman Ezekiel Campbell (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble early in Friday’s second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game. Ultimately, though, the Blue Devils were undone by turnovers on their own and saw their season come to a close with a 38-21 loss. Below: Marietta linebacker Daniel Martin brings down Milton quarterback Devin Farrell with a sack.
Special - John Silas
Marietta QB Tyler Hughes (7) releases the ball down field. SPECIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Marietta WR/KR Devin Clark (17) picks up a hugh gain on a kick return. SPEICIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Marietta QB Tyler Hughes (7) keeps the ball for a first down run. SPECIAL/John Silas
John Silas
Marietta WR Kamryn Perry (9) scores his teams first touchdown on a deep pass from QB Tyler Hughes (7). SPECIAL/John Silas
MILTON — Marietta senior receiver Kamryn Perry had a big game, but Milton seniors Jordan McDonald and Devin Farrell had even bigger games.
McDonald and Farrrell combined for more than 400 yards in a 38-21 win for the Eagles on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
While Perry hauled in five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Marietta (6-5) did not have enough defensively to slow down Milton (10-1).
Marietta coach Richard Morgan was unable to reflect too much on the season as a whole, but he was naturally disappointed with the outcome, especially with his team turning the ball over three times in the first half.
“We weren’t ourselves,” Morgan said. “The first half was terrible. It’s hard to win playoff games like that. We came back and showed fight in the second half, but we didn’t play well tonight, and this is what happens.”
The Milton defensive line made life tough for Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes all game long.
Defensive end Lebbeus Overton, a five-star recruit and the son of Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton, was in the backfield often. Hughes did throw two touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions.
On the other side, linebackers Ellis Reed and Carlos Cervantes led the charge for the Marietta defense, but Milton’s run game was stout. If Central Florida commit McDonald was not bruising up the middle, it was often the Virginia Tech-bound Farrell keeping it and finding room on the edge or up the middle, which the Blue Devils could not stop as much as they needed to win.
The game began with both teams trading turnovers on seemingly every drive, combining for four giveaways in the first quarter.
McDonald finished the game with 23 carries for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
While Marietta’s season came to an end, Milton moved on to host Mill Creek in the quarterfinals.
“It’s hard to put into words right now,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of my guys, but I just wish we would’ve played better tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.