Game: Marietta (5-6) at Carrollton (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 37, Carrollton 0 (Nov. 12, 1948)
All-time series: Marietta leads 2-0
Prediction: Carrollton 24, Marietta 20
Marietta played perhaps the toughest non-region schedule in the state in order to prepare itself for the challenges of the postseason.
The Blue Devils’ strategy will be put to the test as they go on the road to play Carrollton in a battle of historically prominent Georgia high school football programs in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Friday.
Marietta (5-6) has come a long way since starting 1-5 in a brutal non-region slate that included losses to state powerhouses Buford, Grayson and Roswell as well as state elite teams and Cobb County rivals North Cobb and Walton.
Since then, the Blue Devils earned the No. 2 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA and started the playoffs with a 35-0 win over Newton in their first-round game last Friday.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan said he is confident that his battle-tested team is ready for the tougher challenges that lie ahead.
“I certainly think that we’re very well prepared, based on the teams that we have faced and the challenges that we have taken on this year,” Morgan said. “I think we’re very well prepared for Friday night, so I feel good about that. I still don’t think we’ve played our best football – I think we’re still growing in that area. If we’re still improving this late in the year, that’s a good thing. Where we are mentally, physically, I think we’re in a good spot right now and have lots of confidence going into the game.”
The game will feature two programs that have figured prominently in the history of Georgia high school football, with Marietta playing its first game in 1902 and Carrollton in 1909.
It will be only the third meeting between the two teams, but the first since 1948 – when Marietta shut out Carrollton 37-0.
The Blue Devils have won both games, also beating the Trojans 35-0 in their first battle in 1947. This is the first time they will meet in the postseason.
“It’s two communities that love their high school and really enjoy high school football on Friday nights, so I think the Marietta and Carrollton communities are very similar in that way,” Morgan said. “It’s a big game for a number of reasons. But certainly, two of the older, more established programs in the state and I think that always adds a little bit and Marietta and Carrollton haven’t played each other since the 40’s, so it’s been a long, long time since they played each other. I think it adds a little bit of intrigue to the game and I think it’s certainly something – in the playoffs, you always get matchups you’ve never seen before and I think this is really good one.”
Marietta will certainly be put to the test. Carrollton (11-0) is No. 4 in Class AAAAAAA.
The Trojans are formidable on both sides of the ball, averaging 43 points a game on offense and allowing only 12 on defense.
“They’re good on all phases (of the game), as most teams are this late in the season,” Morgan said. “They’re good on offense, defense and special teams – they’re very solid. They don’t make a ton of mistakes. So it’s two good football teams that are going to be well prepared. But Carrollton is certainly an excellent football team and they do things right and they make plays and they don’t hurt themselves and they’re very solid. So obviously we have to match that and be at our best on Friday. We have to play our best football Friday night.”
The Trojans are led by freshman standout quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who is ranked the top freshman quarterback in the nation by the QB Hit List website. He has completed 201 of 302 passes for 2,820 yards and 35 touchdowns.
He completed 20 of 30 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in Carrollton’s 35-14 first-round win over Lowndes last week.
“He’s a very good quarterback,” Morgan said. “He’s got good arm strength and for the most part, he’s made pretty good decisions this year. As a freshman, he’s made good decision and he has put his team in a position to win and he’s delivered the ball well to their playmakers, so he’s done a really good job as their quarterback. Obviously, our job is to try to get him off his mark a little bit, our job is to create some confusion and give some different looks and that’s how we have to do that to try to slow him down a little bit and get him thinking about some other things and keep him on his toes. But he’s a really good player and he deserves all his accolades.”
