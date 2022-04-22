Coach Richard Morgan and his Marietta Blue Devils will be part of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree on May 19 at North Gwinnett High School. The event will be broadcast on Peachtree TV.
The Cobb County high school football season will be getting an early start on TV.
Marietta will compete in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree on May 19 at North Gwinnett High School. The event will be a four-team showcase which featuring two games: North Gwinnett against Northside-Warner Robins, and Marietta against Archer.
The jamboree will kick off a 32-game schedule that will continue through the fall on Peachtree TV. All games will also be available to be streamed on the CBS46 app.
The spring jamboree will give fans a first look at how Marietta will try to replace some of last year's key performers, including quarterback Tyler Hughes and linebackers Daniel Martin and Carlos Cervantes, who will be taking the field in college in the fall.
In addition to the jamboree, Cobb County is already slated to be in six games on Peachtree TV's schedule.
Kell will open the 2022 season with the first game of the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. The Longhorns will face Cherokee Bluff at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Johns Creek High School.
Kennesaw Mountain, coming off the first region title in program history, will make its Corky Kell Classic debut two nights later, when it faces Cass at 5:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium in Rome.
The main slate of the Classic will be Aug. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The schedule has been cut to four games with Cobb County teams being represented in three of them.
McEachern will get things started against North Gwinnett at 10 a.m., while Walton and Mill Creek will face off in the third game of the day at 4 p.m. Marietta will be in the nightcap against Grayson, with a scheduled kickoff of 7 p.m. The other game that day will match up Brookwood and Norcross at 1 p.m.
North Cobb's game with Buford will be televised Sept. 2. It is the third straight season the teams will face off, but the first time the Warriors will face the Wolves on the road.
The list of Cobb TV games could increase as the season goes on, as 11 of the broadcast weeks have yet to be scheduled.
