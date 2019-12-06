Cobb County will have a state champion in football, and it could have two.
Allatoona and Harrison will play one another for the state title in Class AAAAAA, while Marietta reached its first final in 52 years and will play for the championship in Class AAAAAAA after all three won their respective semifinals Friday night.
Playing in the outskirts of Savannah, Allatoona outlasted Richmond Hill for a 17-14 win in overtime, prevailing after Jude Kelley's game-winning 23-yard field goal.
Harrison, meanwhile, had little trouble beating undefeated Dacula 38-7 in the other semifinal.
The Buccaneers and Hoyas, Region 6AAAAAA rivals and their campuses separated by only about 8 miles, will play for the championship at Georgia State Stadium next Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Harrison will be playing for the state title for the first time since losing to Parkview in the 2000 final, while Allatoona will be looking to add on to the state championship it won in 2015.
Marietta, which had not reached the state finals since last winning a state championship in 1967, ended its long wait with a 42-31 win Friday at Parkview.
The Blue Devils will face Lowndes for the Class AAAAAAA state championship Dec. 14 at Georgia State Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.
