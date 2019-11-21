Game: Marietta (9-2) at Milton (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 31, Milton 14 (Sept. 19, 1997)
All-time series: Marietta leads 7-1
Prediction: Marietta 38, Milton 27
A blowout victory over Camden County in the first round of the state playoffs sends Region 3AAAAAAA runner up Marietta on the road to take on the defending state champions in Round 2.
“We’re starting to peak, which was the plan all along,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “I like where we’re at. We played fast, we played physical, we played really smart.”
Last year, Milton went 13-2, its two losses coming by two points each. It defeated South Gwinnett, Mill Creek, Hillgrove, and Lowndes to go to the championship game against Colquitt County, where the Eagles won the state title by a single point.
“They’re the defending state champs so obviously they’re good,” Morgan said. “They’ve got kids that have been there before. They’re going to be prepared, they’re going to be ready. It’s a great environment, a great atmosphere for us to go into and I think it is going to be a great game. We’ve got our work cut out for us but that’s ok, we’ve had our work cut out for us all season with the schedule that we’ve played.”
Against Camden County, Marietta’s offense was almost perfectly balanced. The Blue Devils rushed for 208 yards and passed for 228, trading in some of their explosive air attack in favor of what turned out to be an equally explosive ground game led by Kimani Vidal.
Vidal carried 18 times for 155 yards and found the end zone twice. He went over 1,000 yards for the season in the win.
“We didn’t run Kimani as much during the regular season because we wanted to save him for the playoffs,” Morgan said. “We were able to give him the ball a little bit more, he was able to wear them down in the second half and grind the clock out, which was the game plan all along.”
Marietta hopes to execute a similar game plan if it can jump out to an early lead. If Vidal gets another big share of carries, those in attendance will see a high percentage of run plays from both teams.
Milton features an offense that relies heavily on running the football. Running back Ahmad Junearick eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing on the season and starting quarterback Devin Farrell is the team’s second leading rusher with 791 yards on the ground.
Milton has only passed for 1,141 yards all season with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“They’re going to get the majority of their offense on the ground,” Morgan said. “We’ve got to try and take that away as much as we can. We know they’re going to get some yards here or there but we can’t let them get big plays against us. If we do that, I think we’ll play good defense.”
In Morgan’s mind, success in playoff football comes by following a simple formula. You’ve already proved you’re one of the best teams by earning a spot, now don’t beat yourself.
“It’s the same thing all the time in the playoffs,” Morgan said. “It’s minimizing mistakes, its causing turnovers, its creating good field position for us, trying to create bad field position for them. That’s the key to success in any form of football at any level and that’s what we have to focus on.”
